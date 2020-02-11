CNN’s Brian Stelter will be very testy with us if we don’t lead off the evening with coverage of the Roger Stone case. The entire team of federal prosecutors involved in Stone’s case has withdrawn in protest of the Justice Department’s new sentencing memo, saying the recommended sentence of seven to nine years in prison “would not be appropriate.”

BREAKING: The entire team of federal prosecutors involved in Roger Stone's case has withdrawn. It was not immediately clear whether their withdrawals were an act of protest of the Justice Department's reversal on its sentencing recommendation for Stone. https://t.co/V0C881ggLi — ABC News (@ABC) February 11, 2020

ABC News reports:

The Justice Department filed an updated sentencing memorandum in its case against Roger Stone late Tuesday afternoon, noting that the previous recommendation of seven to nine years against President Donald Trump’s longtime friend and former campaign adviser “would not be appropriate” and instead said it “defers to the court.” At about the same time, the entire team of federal prosecutors involved in Stone’s case withdrew. Earlier Tuesday, in another stunning development that raised questions about possible political interference, the department announced it would reverse course on its sentencing recommendation for Stone, only hours after Trump himself reacted to the recommendation by calling it a “miscarriage of justice.”

BREAKING: Now, all four federal prosecutors on the Stone case have asked the judge to withdraw from the case. Michael Marando joins the rest of his team including Aaron Zelinsky, Jonathan Kravis, and Adam Jed. — Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) February 11, 2020

Sen. Brian Schatz of Hawaii summarizes the developments this way:

So for those of you who with a day job, here’s what happened: Roger Stone gets recommended for 7-9 years for his crimes. Trump tweets that it’s unfair. DOJ then intervenes to reduce the prison term, something that is literally never done. 3 prosecutors just resigned in protest. — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) February 11, 2020

Make that four.

How about Barr isn't putting up with their BS. — MR. Beach Bum (@RealLifeinFla) February 11, 2020

Liberal temper tantrum — Brad2theBone (@JTBEMD) February 11, 2020

Those prosecutors lied to the DOJ about the length of sentencing. 9 years is not within the DOJ guidelines — Henry (@JunkieMonkey13) February 11, 2020

There’s a reason why they resigned they were corrupt as hell… — Lloyd (@buffSoldier73) February 11, 2020

The Federalist’s Mollie Hemingway says it’s “insane” to think that nine years in prison would be a reasonable sentence for Stone.

Our media and other Resistance figures are claiming 9 years for Roger Stone would be reasonable. That’s *insane* — even if you thought Mueller probe wasn’t otherwise sketchy. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) February 11, 2020

9 years for Roger Stone and no jail time for Andrew McCabe is "reasonable" for the media. — Shem Horne (@Shem_Infinite) February 11, 2020

9 years on a hoax — James Palmer (@JamesPa21056564) February 11, 2020

Sketchy? Boy that's being kind. — Natural Born Citizen (@naturalbornhere) February 11, 2020

Especially since Papadopoulos received 14 days for the same charge. — Nancy Heitmeyer (@heitmeyernancy) February 11, 2020

And Comey got a book deal. — Abradax (@OmegaAbradax) February 11, 2020

Meanwhile, corrupt FBI folks who have been caught lying get CNN contracts. It's bullshit. — Its a dogs life 🐶🐾 Text TRUMP to 88022 (@seniordogzrule) February 11, 2020

Federal lawfare prosecutors knew this when they recommended ridiculous sentence and then lied to DoJ via State Dept about it. They also choreographed their recusals/resignations on cue. This is an internal "resistance" setup of AG Barr & POTUS Trump So far working flawlessly. — WelcomeBackHome (@WBHChannel) February 11, 2020

Yup. The IG should investigate the motives of the thuggery of asking 7-9 years for a first time, 67 year old offender charged mostly with a thing that rarely gets prosecuted which came about from a congressional investigation into a DNC-funded farce that was known to be a hoax! — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) February 11, 2020

The creep Rick Gates who "cooperated" with Mueller & testified against Stone, @POTUS, & Manafort was sentenced on 12/17/19 to 45 days in prison. Gates ADMITTED to stealing hundreds of thousands of $'s from Manafort. The whole thing stinks of corruption in the Mueller team. — LadyfromCharleston (@southernpearle) February 12, 2020

The whole Mueller investigation was a fraud on America. Giving out a harsh sentence to Roger Stone would be a travesty of justice. #FreeRogerStone — Dennis Babcock (@dennisrbabcock) February 11, 2020

Mollie, In case you haven’t heard, “In America no one is above the law … no even the President!” However, there are exceptions. Hillary, Deep Staters, and Democrats are exempt. — Joe spina (@Joespina24) February 11, 2020

Reality Winner was sentenced to the agreed-upon five years and three months in prison for violating the Espionage Act. Prosecutors said her sentence was the longest ever imposed in federal court for an unauthorized release of government information to the media.

Four years less?? — James Mackley (@jimmackley) February 12, 2020

It’s nothing but political persecution that started with a politically motivated witch hunt that in the end was all a hoax. — Just A Girl ❤️ (@WrongWayRhonda) February 11, 2020

The sentence should always fit the crime. For Stone, it's the rage from TDS misdirected to him. — Jerry (@Jerry15218497) February 11, 2020

On the positive side though, if that’s the sentence for lying to Congress I would reluctantly offer up Stone if it means we get to send ALL the Dems who lied to Congress to jail for that same 9 years. Thoughts? — Enid (@HeartInNewYork) February 11, 2020

If he should have 9 years, then Brennan, McCabe, Comey and many others should get at least 60 for all the times they lied! — Flowerlover48 (@smontgomery48) February 11, 2020

Now ask them what they think would be reasonable punishment for Comey, Brennan, Clapper, McCabe. They all lied, didn't they? What about Schiff, Nadler, Pelosi, Swalwell, Waters, who have been lying to the American people for years, saying they had evidence of Russian collusion. — Mrs Malindo #TheBestIsYetToCome ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ (@Mrs_Malindo) February 11, 2020

18 years for Hillary. She’s done twice as many things to harm our country! Dossier, Benghazi, Haiti and missing money at the State Department that wasn’t accounted for when she left. Oh and missing china from the White House!! — Drake (@Pitpass) February 12, 2020

If the basis of the Mueller probe was based on the Fake FISA warrants, anyone convicted should get charges dropped, or a retrial. — John Wagener (@wagenerjj) February 11, 2020

Good riddance to the prosecutors who are resigning over this. Time for Trump to take care of all of the family's business right now. — BLH (@blhnews) February 11, 2020

Pardon him. Screw them all. — ShamusMcGee (@hughes_shamus) February 11, 2020

The blind hatred TDS is strong with these clowns 🤡 — Richard G Elam 🇺🇸 (@RichardGElam) February 11, 2020

Look out, it’s a red-alarm day for the Resistance:

As red alarm days go, this is a big one. — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) February 11, 2020

