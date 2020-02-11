Don’t forget that you can watch the returns from the New Hampshire primary live at this Twitchy post. Only 16 percent of precincts are reporting, but you know that big comeback Joe Biden had to make after his fourth-place finish in the Iowa caucuses? It doesn’t look like he’s going to get it, as he’s currently in fifth and trailing Elizabeth Warren. The big surprise? KLO-MENTUM.

A few early observations:

–Klobucharge is real

–Warren and Biden, yikes.

–Sanders, like in Iowa, is doing quite a bit worse in older rural areas than '08. Wasn't really sure whether that was likely in NH for a few reasons, but here it is — Nate Cohn (@Nate_Cohn) February 12, 2020

I believe the official term is "Klomentum." https://t.co/ejI65WnVDI — Esoteric Jeff (@EsotericCD) February 12, 2020

Story of the night: Bernie didn’t run away with it. Klobuchar and Buttigieg are non Bernie placeholders. — Greg Dworkin (@DemFromCT) February 12, 2020

Breaking: the Amy Klobuchar NH surge is real. — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) February 12, 2020

Early Klobuchar returns give me the distinct feeling we’re going to be combing through returns late into the night. — Daniel Foster (@DanFosterType) February 12, 2020

Some huge Klobuchar upset would probably be the best thing for Biden, in that it would hurt Bernie's momentum and kinda reset things to "well the nomination is still up in the air." — Robby Soave (@robbysoave) February 12, 2020

Too early to project a NH winner, but not too early to project the losers: Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren. — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) February 12, 2020

I'm not even sure Biden or Warren will break 10% in NH. It's one thing to finish 4th/5th, but it's another thing entirely to finish this far back. — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) February 12, 2020

Just got a look at what the #NewHampshirePrimary looks like right now. Biden not even in the top four, Warren currently behind Klobuchar. This is nuts. — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) February 12, 2020

While we're all focused on the collapse of Joe Biden, we should spare a moment to laugh hysterically at the complete implosion of Elizabeth Warren. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 12, 2020

I wonder if she has a plan for that. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 12, 2020

For a supposedly dominant frontrunner, Bernie is not dominating. Basically, Bernie is floating, and Biden clogged up the moderate line. The only question is whether anyone will be able to Roto-root this thing before Bernie floats to victory. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 12, 2020

Klobuchar also over Biden in early results from Laconia and Concord — G. Elliott Morris (@gelliottmorris) February 12, 2020

Biden is going to get destroyed tonight https://t.co/ryJ5FtTut1 — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) February 12, 2020

Joe Biden's last shot at the white house Joe Biden's best shot at the white house And Hunter fucked it all up for him — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) February 12, 2020

Congratulations Dems You wanted Impeachment? It killed Biden's campaign It gave Trump his highest favorability ratings of his presidency — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) February 12, 2020

Joe Biden's campaign over the last few months pic.twitter.com/8C0V96bQDA — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) February 12, 2020

Joe Biden in SC tonight pic.twitter.com/9fJE9fmVMx — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 12, 2020

Biden has 6 pledged delegates from Iowa. There are 24 allocated based on tonight's results, 36 in Nevada, and 54 in South Carolina. The catch is that you have to hit 15% to receive delegates. How many delegates does Joe head into Super Tuesday with? — Liam Donovan (@LPDonovan) February 12, 2020

Joe! 2020 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 12, 2020

Meanwhile, it looks like Andrew Yang’s getting ready to hang it up:

That’s actually really sad. He was a good guy. https://t.co/G1pQRgLBac — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) February 12, 2020

Yep, he’s out: