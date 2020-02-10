Why is it whenever we have a post based on what some college professor has said it has to be completely inane? Judging by the amount of licensed merchandise we’ve seen, we can certainly believe the kids’ cartoon “Paw Patrol” is doing its part for capitalism, but we didn’t know it encouraged capitalism, and that was a bad thing.
Does Paw Patrol encourage our kids to embrace capitalism? https://t.co/oTMv9M6g4s pic.twitter.com/RAoZGzoS8U
— CBC London (@CBCLondon) February 7, 2020
This report comes out of the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation in London, Ontario, and features the views of criminology professor Liam Kennedy. Remember how Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez recently reminded us that it’s physically impossible to pull oneself up by one’s bootstraps? Kennedy seems a similar problem depicted in “Paw Patrol,” who apparently run as a for-profit augmentation of the taxpayer-funded police force: