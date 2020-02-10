Here’s a scoop from CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge: Sen. Lindsey Graham tells CBS News he could be delivering his FISA witness list to the Justice Department as early as this week.

As Twitchy reported, it was just a week ago when Graham revealed to the press that the Senate Intelligence Committee planned to call the whistleblower as a witness. “I want to understand how all this crap started,” he said. And back on Jan. 24, Graham tweeted, “When this trial is over, I expect oversight regarding the effect of Hunter Biden’s activities in Ukraine and what Vice President Biden knew and when he knew it.

Don’t let us down, Sen. Graham.

Trending

“As early as this week” is just enough to get our hopes up again.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Catherine HerridgeFISAJustice DepartmentLindsey GrahamSenate Intelligence Committeewhistleblowerwitnesses