Here’s a scoop from CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge: Sen. Lindsey Graham tells CBS News he could be delivering his FISA witness list to the Justice Department as early as this week.

SCOOP: @LindseyGrahamSC tells CBS News that he plans to deliver his FISA witness list to DOJ as early as this week. Graham says he is moving “methodically” adding he hopes to begin private depositions, and public hearings end of the month, early March #FISA #Durham — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) February 10, 2020

As Twitchy reported, it was just a week ago when Graham revealed to the press that the Senate Intelligence Committee planned to call the whistleblower as a witness. “I want to understand how all this crap started,” he said. And back on Jan. 24, Graham tweeted, “When this trial is over, I expect oversight regarding the effect of Hunter Biden’s activities in Ukraine and what Vice President Biden knew and when he knew it.”

Don’t let us down, Sen. Graham.

Lindsey Graham is promising to "call witnesses" again… On Twitter. On TV. Don't hold your breath, — John Ocasio-Nolte (@NolteNC) February 10, 2020

We’ve heard this before and are sick and tired of lip service. @LindseyGrahamSC we’re not going to let this go, it’s time for action and for those responsible to face consequences! — Redrider65 (@SaltedLime65) February 10, 2020

Lindsey's been promising to call in lots of people for months….we're still waiting for the first… — Acquitted Covfefe (@zoochum) February 10, 2020

He’s all talk, no action. — Roxie Joyce (@RoxieCorleone) February 10, 2020

Seeing is believing. Until then, he’s still suspect — Brennan's Raging Bile Duct (@WRK40247488) February 10, 2020

Maybe he could act a little more like the Dems and speed this process up a little. He should have had all this lined up to go as soon as Trump was acquitted. — Alecia Noland (@noland_alecia) February 10, 2020

Everyone’s getting tired of the Republican lip service. Actions speak louder — Jason DeWitt (@j1xcalibur) February 10, 2020

By "methodically" I assume he means "fast enough to make you think something's being done, but slow enough to make sure nothing actually happens" — PCH Political (@pchpolitical) February 10, 2020

It's breathlessly hot air, at this point.

Another election is right around the corner.

No accountability in the first hoax. — A8 (@astormapril) February 10, 2020

Thanks Catherine. We believe in you. Lindsey, not so much. — tom taylor (@condotels) February 10, 2020

I'll mark my calendar and bookmark your tweet to be sure to if Lindsey keeps his word or just keeps talking like his usual broken promises. — Bill just Smith ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@Bill_LarpSmith) February 10, 2020

Senator Graham, this is your job to do. Do it. You have a role to play here and we expect you to follow through on your word. #AmericaIsAwake #WeAreWatching — Navy Brat (@USSNavyBrat) February 10, 2020

@CBS_Herridge does that seem like an unnecessarily elongated timeline to you? — MQD (@QDwyerOnFire) February 10, 2020

Well with this Senator, don't think it will be early. I'll start believing if I start seeing. — Deirdre (@Deirsue_dee) February 10, 2020

I hope he follows through with all of this — Sid Cox (@papasid55) February 10, 2020

Don't believe a word of it. It's all playing the "tough" on his part. I've yet to see Graham come through with any of his promised investigations and he's promised plenty. — BornCynical (@cb_wex) February 10, 2020

I will believe it when I see it. The word, "methodically," is code for 'very very slowly' so that when it is all tossed into the 'memory hole' nobody can remember what really happened. — 🌺Goog🇺🇸 (@rup1953) February 10, 2020

Believe it when I see it, very disappointed in lack of prosecution on so many fronts. — ginny⭐⭐⭐ (@ginnywire) February 10, 2020

Thanks Lindsey, just do it. — Carol Deegan (@CarolDeegan12) February 10, 2020

Does he need names? Here ya go @LindseyGrahamSC John Brennan

James Clapper

James Comey

Andy McCabe

Peter Strzok and his lover Lisa Page

James Baker That's a good start. — Robert Sacamano (@ScarletKnight89) February 10, 2020

“As early as this week” is just enough to get our hopes up again.

