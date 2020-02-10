We can never tell now whether Twitter’s No. 1 liberal hack Brian Stelter is watching Fox News as part of his job as some sort of media reporter or if he’s doing research for his upcoming book on Fox News. In either case, he’s alerting the world that the president is going to sit down Monday night with Fox Business host Trish Regan, who averages only a quarter of a million viewers a night. That’s playing to his base, we guess.

The only way Stelter would know about that is if he saw it on Fox News.

