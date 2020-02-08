Does James Comey do anything these days besides post weird Instagram photos and write op-eds? President Trump called him out during his post-acquittal press conference this week, calling him a sleaze and a dirty cop. And for some reason, the Washington Post thought they ought to provide a platform for Comey to whine about how distressing the reaction in the room was. Turns out not everyone’s a fan.

Comey opines:

The important thing was what happened in the audience, where there were plenty of intelligent people of deep commitment to religious principle. They laughed and smiled and clapped as a president of the United States lied, bullied, cursed and belittled the faith of other leaders. That was the deeply disturbing part of the East Room moment, and should challenge us all.

How it is possible that they didn’t get up and walk out — that they seemed to participate actively in something they should know was deeply wrong? How could they smile and laugh? Because they are people. And, like all people, they too easily surrender their individual moral authority to a group, where it can be hijacked by the loudest, harshest voice. I know because I’ve done it.

“… and should challenge us all.” Shut up already.

Comey then goes back to 1978 and his freshman year at college to share an anecdote no one cares about, and yet would supposedly sink Mitt Romney’s campaign or Brett Kavanaugh’s elevation to the Supreme Court.

