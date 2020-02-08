Does James Comey do anything these days besides post weird Instagram photos and write op-eds? President Trump called him out during his post-acquittal press conference this week, calling him a sleaze and a dirty cop. And for some reason, the Washington Post thought they ought to provide a platform for Comey to whine about how distressing the reaction in the room was. Turns out not everyone’s a fan.

James Comey: As usual, Trump called me a sleaze. But the audience reaction to his rant was more upsetting. https://t.co/XhWxbgLJf2 — James Comey (@Comey) February 7, 2020

Comey opines:

The important thing was what happened in the audience, where there were plenty of intelligent people of deep commitment to religious principle. They laughed and smiled and clapped as a president of the United States lied, bullied, cursed and belittled the faith of other leaders. That was the deeply disturbing part of the East Room moment, and should challenge us all. How it is possible that they didn’t get up and walk out — that they seemed to participate actively in something they should know was deeply wrong? How could they smile and laugh? Because they are people. And, like all people, they too easily surrender their individual moral authority to a group, where it can be hijacked by the loudest, harshest voice. I know because I’ve done it.

“… and should challenge us all.” Shut up already.

Comey then goes back to 1978 and his freshman year at college to share an anecdote no one cares about, and yet would supposedly sink Mitt Romney’s campaign or Brett Kavanaugh’s elevation to the Supreme Court.

You seem excited to have something to tweet about. What? No interesting nature photos? — Teresa (@GTeresa9) February 8, 2020

.@comey missed the point. @realDonaldTrump was a victim of @FBI FISA corruption & had every right to call out DIRTY cops for the scumbags they are. If the room was non-responsive to spoken truth it’s bc they’ve not experienced it, & there is more work to be done. #DTS of #TDS — Scott Adams Show 🇺🇸Text TRUMP to 88022 (@scottadamsshow) February 8, 2020

Jim, you tried to overthrow the government of the United States of America. You are going to go to prison for that. You understand that all American Patriots cheered when you were called a sleaze. You understand, because you know full well it's true. pic.twitter.com/JI56SiQfho — Kathy⭐⭐⭐♥️🇺🇸 (@kathycrhs) February 8, 2020

Well you are, so there’s that. Talk about righteous indignation. When a TOP FBI Official (along w/ many other top-tier employees) try to subvert an election where 63M citizens vote for their President, initiates a coup to oust that said POTUS, one would think you’d be SILENT! — S.L. Stiles (@StacyLStiles) February 8, 2020

James.@Comey, millions of people think you should be in prison for your election coup. So, don't sweat it. — Glen Woodfin (@GlenWoodfin) February 8, 2020

Jim, you’ve been called out as crooked by THREE IG reports and referred for prosecution. I’d sit this one out. — Stuart McClay Smith (@stuartmcsmith) February 7, 2020

When you write an opinion piece about yourself are we supposed to take it seriously? — Mike Bravo (@mikebravodude) February 7, 2020

I’m glad I’m not in your shoes. It must be difficult to sleep knowing you will soon be held accountable for your actions. As director of FBI you should not have crossed the line. Abusing the power that the American people entrusted you with. — 🇺🇸lance④USA🇺🇸 (@lance4usa) February 8, 2020

I thought he was being polite, actually. Given the level of your corruption, and how you corrupted the FBI. — Teal “Deboosted” FOLLOW LIMITED (@sirenidica) February 8, 2020

But you are. Hillary Clinton even says so. — Washington Pundit © (@TWPundit) February 8, 2020

I thought President was holding back by just referring to you as a sleaze. — Kathy👍🏻 (@krom1781) February 8, 2020

Three IG REPORTS at a minimum call out inappropriate actions by YOU. You were tasked with protecting and upholding justice, not SUBVERTING it. What's worse is that the PEOPLE had trust in you and look what you did with that trust. — Cheryl Benson – Text Trump To 88022 (@cbensonhunt) February 8, 2020

Facts stated & collectively agreed upon are less exciting to hear than new information, Sir.

In plain language, what the @POTUS said about you is universally accepted fact.

Hope that helps. — Jay Knight (@FutureSpecOps) February 8, 2020

Someone who defrauds a FISA court to spy on knowingly innocent Americans is pretty sleazy. #Fact — Monkey D. Luffy (@MonkeyDLuffy177) February 8, 2020

Fact check: you leaked classified info, you spied on Americans, you failed to hold @HillaryClinton accountable for deleting emails and sharing classified info, you misled everyone, you’re corrupt, pretty sure the list goes on. Sleaze was being nice. — Lori (@LoriSnow1225) February 8, 2020

Dude… you authorized spying on his campaign. That's sleazy. — Time4fisticuffs (@ullikemike) February 8, 2020

Trash is more appropriate. Any credibility you had is long gone. — Deborah (@DPat1430) February 8, 2020

