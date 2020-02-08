As a new campaign video targeting Pete Buttigieg shows, Joe Biden sure likes to take credit for Barack Obama’s achievements. He also likes to lie a lot and pretend people won’t remember, and at Friday night’s Democratic debate, he said that he was “the first major leader holding public office to call for same-sex marriage.”

Obama might have lit up the White House in rainbow colors to celebrate the Supreme Court’s ruling on same-sex marriage, but neither he nor Biden supported it … until they “evolved.” But listen to this 100-percent phony story from 2019:

The words “while vice president” are doing a lot of lifting there.

The Trump campaign didn’t have any problem finding Biden in a 2008 debate with Sarah Palin stating that both he and Obama were flat-out against same-sex civil unions.

