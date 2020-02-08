As a new campaign video targeting Pete Buttigieg shows, Joe Biden sure likes to take credit for Barack Obama’s achievements. He also likes to lie a lot and pretend people won’t remember, and at Friday night’s Democratic debate, he said that he was “the first major leader holding public office to call for same-sex marriage.”

Obama might have lit up the White House in rainbow colors to celebrate the Supreme Court’s ruling on same-sex marriage, but neither he nor Biden supported it … until they “evolved.” But listen to this 100-percent phony story from 2019:

"He just looked at me, he said 'it's simple, honey. They love each other. It's just basic.'"@JoeBiden shares what his dad told him after he first saw two men kiss. Biden says his upbringing lead to his vocal support of same-sex marriage while Vice President.#EqualityTownHall pic.twitter.com/kD792fkOsr — CNN (@CNN) October 11, 2019

The words “while vice president” are doing a lot of lifting there.

Biden: "I was the first major leader holding public office to call for same-sex marriage." Biden early support in '12 was pivotal, but the word "major" is doing a lot of work there. Others way ahead of him were Nancy Pelosi, Gavin Newsom, Ron Wyden & HUD Secretary Shaun Donovan. — Chris Johnson (@chrisjohnson82) February 8, 2020

The Trump campaign didn’t have any problem finding Biden in a 2008 debate with Sarah Palin stating that both he and Obama were flat-out against same-sex civil unions.

Joe Biden just claimed he was the "first major leader holding public office to call for same sex marriage" Aside from this being completely false, Biden in 2008 ran on the fact that "Barack Obama nor I support redefining…what constitutes marriage. We do not support that." pic.twitter.com/ZM6qiwcye7 — Zach Parkinson (@AZachParkinson) February 8, 2020

Dick Cheney, no? — Douglas Smith (@dougiesmithy) February 8, 2020

Dick Cheney supported gay marriage before Biden, Obama, or Hillary. — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) February 8, 2020

Biden: "first major leader holding public office to call for same sex marriage". It’s true that he came out in favor before Obama. But there’s actually one Vice President who came out in favor before him… Dick Cheney in the August 5, 2000 VP debate 😎 https://t.co/I6MlTs4OAG — Troy Dougall (@DougallTroy) February 8, 2020

Isn't same sex marriage pretty much a non issue now?

There are a ton of gay conservatives.

Seriously.

If you want to rehash the past

Clinton and Obama were against same sex marriage when Dick Cheney supported it. — M. Longfellow (@Longperpostnews) February 8, 2020

Anybody counting his lies? — Lora Pettiford (@PettifordLora) February 8, 2020

He’s either a liar or just can’t keep facts straight — Susan Cook (@CookSusantc53) February 8, 2020

Biden has been retconning his career for most of the time he's been in the race. I think he forgets that we all have access to the internet. — Soleimani's sheep (@wild_borneo) February 8, 2020

I am what you want me to be at the time. — Paul Hayes (@Hay09317403Paul) February 8, 2020

Democrats, masters of “their truth”. — CL_102938 (@CL_102938) February 8, 2020

@JoeBiden just pandering for votes. Swaying with the wind😜 — Desertgramma (@Desertgramma1) February 8, 2020

I'm beginning to suspect that some politicians are, shall we say, less than totally committed to accuracy and truth. — mickeydub (@mickeydub2) February 8, 2020

Who advises this guy? — Michael Yontz (@informrtrump) February 8, 2020

Obama said the same thing during that campaign. As did Hillary in the primaries. — Dr. W (@LetsGoWVPower) February 8, 2020

Sleepy joe been at it so long and does nothing. He is good at hanging on the coat tails of others. Just like Hunter. — dustin (@dustin54080041) February 8, 2020

His record will just keep coming back to haunt him. Over and over and over again. — USALISA🇺🇸 (@LISAUSA56) February 8, 2020

give him a pass; he participated in the Stonewall Riots in Greenwich Village in 1969 — Joseph US 56714862 (@JosephKeating2) February 8, 2020

They rely on our stupidity. In no way do I look at him as a dumb old man. I got played. He's a cold and calculated, self serving beauracrat who has being gaming the system his entire career. — rocko socko (@jodontrollon) February 8, 2020

Related: