If you Google Milton Keynes you learn that it’s a town in England. And if you tune into a live webcast with economics major Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, you learn what famed economist Milton Keynes had to say about the benefits of a four-day workweek.

Carol Roth got in some good trolling of Ocasio-Cortez’ conflation of Milton Friedman and John Maynard Keynes.

We wonder how long it will take Ocasio-Cortez to find Roth’s tweet, tweet about how the right-wing is piling on, and then pivot to another subject entirely.

Trending

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Alexandria Ocasio-CortezAOCCarol RothEconomistfour-day workweekMilton Keynes