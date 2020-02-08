If you Google Milton Keynes you learn that it’s a town in England. And if you tune into a live webcast with economics major Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, you learn what famed economist Milton Keynes had to say about the benefits of a four-day workweek.

Carol Roth got in some good trolling of Ocasio-Cortez’ conflation of Milton Friedman and John Maynard Keynes.

I, too, spend my days reading the works of noted economists like “Milton Keynes” and his good friends, philosophers Milton Berle and Milton Bradley. H/t. @peekaso @jgrantaddison pic.twitter.com/t5sKKuUpOg — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) February 8, 2020

We wonder how long it will take Ocasio-Cortez to find Roth’s tweet, tweet about how the right-wing is piling on, and then pivot to another subject entirely.

This person wants to tell you how an economy should be organized. Can we just stop now, please. — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) February 8, 2020

Dear God. — WOPR (@W_O_P_R) February 8, 2020

Nearly just snorted coffee out my nose. Damn it. — 💝 Valen-Trish-Tine 💝 (@wtffiles) February 8, 2020

That English town wrote some great books. — Annie ☔ (@AptlyAnnie) February 8, 2020

Good shopping, entertainment venue, etc…but prefer my economic theory from Maynard Keynes, not Milton🤦🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️ — BhawkMom (@bhawk_mom) February 8, 2020

She clearly meant he was FROM there. Duh. pic.twitter.com/m8MVQzVNr9 — Dawn (@aurora_g96) February 8, 2020

she's all intellectual and stuff… — Paul Murany (@PMurany) February 8, 2020

I do not have any words for this dolt. — Gary Kaltbaum (@GaryKaltbaum) February 8, 2020

Dear mother of God. There are people who hang on her every word. — The Business Database Team (@BusinessDBTeam) February 8, 2020

She just made my headache that much worse. Jesus she is so dumb. No matter what she says all I can think about is her being confused about a garbage disposal — Nick Gameos (@NGameos) February 8, 2020

She is repeating the transfer of wealth that Bernie has been going on about since his 2016 campaign. — Gordie Truax (@gordster2001) February 8, 2020

Monetarists are very upset being lumped in with the Keynsians and vice versa. Of course, I assume, she's just ignorant. That said in her mind capitalism is evil and must be destroyed. Let's be clear: AOC is a Marxist. Bernie Sanders is a Marxist. — Dark Energy Alison🏳️‍🌈 (@RealAlisonPoole) February 8, 2020

They can't deny him the growth anymore so now they'll deny it helps people. Lawd. — Rae (@sugarrae) February 8, 2020

I can’t believe I watched this gibberish. 🤦‍♂️😒 — Mathew Carson (@MathewCarson11) February 8, 2020

Related: