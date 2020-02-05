Human Events editor-in-chief Will Chamberlain doesn’t name the two most disloyal senators of the last five years, but we’re pretty sure we know who he’s talking about. It’s funny seeing the Resistance and the mainstream media lifting up Sen. Mitt Romney on their shoulders and giving him a hero’s parade when it was only 2012 when the big stories were his binders full of women, his foreign policy that the ’80s wanted back, his car elevator, his wife’s dancing horse, his dog, his “magic underwear,” etc.

Looking back at 2008 and 2012, it’s no wonder at all that Donald Trump managed to fend off 16 challengers to become the Republican nominee.

Amazing, when you think about it, that the two most disloyal Republican Senators in the last five years were former Republican nominees for President — Will Chamberlain 🇺🇸 (@willchamberlain) February 5, 2020

Are we the fools? Can we NOT recognize fake conservatives and keep them out of office? — TN🇺🇸gardengirl (@gardengirl625) February 5, 2020

Citizens knew it. They stayed home and Obama won. — Mitten (@MeInTheMitten) February 5, 2020

They both lost. We stayed home on election day. — Lalo Ramos (@LaloRamos71) February 5, 2020

We were ALL duped by the swamp — Amber (@AmberUsa1) February 5, 2020

That’s because we let Democrats tell us who are nominee should be — BradintheATL (@BAC30076) February 5, 2020

👆👆That’s because we do NOT pick our nominees The Big Club does UNTIL Trump — VK2 (@2222vj) February 5, 2020

Those candidates for President were hand picked for us to vote on. We did not do the picking. It took us eight years, but in 2016 we most certainly chose who and what we needed to combat this Socialism run rampant on Capitol Hill. — Daniel Moran (@dpmoran1962) February 5, 2020

It’s not by accident. The “establishment” has never agreed with the base. At lest not in my lifetime. Trump did exactly what we’ve wanted a candidate to do. And exactly what they’ve said couldn’t be done. He took it to the media. Called them out. And he won. — otto (@ottknot) February 5, 2020

I should be shocked, But all politicians can be corrupted…

And that's the exact reason I sent Donald Trump to the White House to expose the swamp… — Jesse Oppenheimer (@Godchosenones) February 5, 2020

The GOP establishment has been burned down. Now we need to dig a hole and bury the remains forever — Colin Banks (@ColinBanks44) February 5, 2020

Trump saved the Republican Party. @GOP was at death's door in 2016. — Shannon Ford-Text TRUMP to 88022 (@h0memadetweets) February 5, 2020

Don't forget about Mitt Romney's running mate who wasn't exactly assisting Trump with getting any of his agenda through as House Speaker. — Fake Noose (@LetItBurnUSA) February 5, 2020

It’s not amazing when you realize just what losing a presidential election does to most people in that position. Gore, Kerry, McCain, and Romney all had different levels of breakdowns — Jake Novak (@jakejakeny) February 5, 2020

We have two scorned politicians who are more vindictive than any scorned girlfriend… — Lacey Lance (@Asa789) February 5, 2020

And former head of RNC on MSNBC trashing Republicans daily, along with half of 43's staff. Trump's biggest accomplishment might be his exposure of all these "conservative" deep state frauds. — DreadPirateRoberts (@DreadPi03331825) February 5, 2020

It is truly astonishing. — Patrick Courrielche (@courrielche) February 5, 2020

The most vicious, gossipy, vindictive, back-stabbing people on the planet are men who got rejected by the girl you ended up with. https://t.co/QABgLwztdR — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) February 5, 2020

Perfectly put — Edwin Arévalo 🚀 (@edwinaac79g) February 5, 2020

Amazing that we had a nominee who set up a puppet Twitter account as “Pierre Delecto.”

