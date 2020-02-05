Human Events editor-in-chief Will Chamberlain doesn’t name the two most disloyal senators of the last five years, but we’re pretty sure we know who he’s talking about. It’s funny seeing the Resistance and the mainstream media lifting up Sen. Mitt Romney on their shoulders and giving him a hero’s parade when it was only 2012 when the big stories were his binders full of women, his foreign policy that the ’80s wanted back, his car elevator, his wife’s dancing horse, his dog, his “magic underwear,” etc.

Looking back at 2008 and 2012, it’s no wonder at all that Donald Trump managed to fend off 16 challengers to become the Republican nominee.

Amazing that we had a nominee who set up a puppet Twitter account as “Pierre Delecto.”

