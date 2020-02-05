Expect the word “bipartisan” to be used a whole lot Wednesday in the media following the Senate’s acquittal of President Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. Sen. Mitt Romney crossed party lines to give the Resistance the talking point that the vote was bipartisan, and Sally Kohn is doing the math and somehow coming up with the Democrats winning today’s vote, or at least November’s.
45 Democrats, 1 Republican and 2 Independent Senators voted that Trump is GUILTY of abusing power and should be removed from office.
And this November, a bipartisan coalition of American voters will finish the job.
— Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) February 5, 2020
So she’s saying that millions of Republicans will pull a Romney in November and vote to remove Trump from office? Not happening.
— Angelee_King (@Angelee_King) February 5, 2020
Cry more
— Quality Control Agent (@somenycguy) February 5, 2020
Trust me… Trump is still gonna be your President come Nov. 😀 pic.twitter.com/oqCyIR5mMB
— Tekhelet17 🇺🇸 (@tekhelet17) February 5, 2020
Keep dreaming
— SandyS (@SandyS121718) February 5, 2020
Nope pic.twitter.com/B9LCoqj6F3
— Donny and the tone deafs (@trax1833) February 5, 2020
I really doubt that.
— Shari Medley, Ed.S. (@ShariMedley1) February 5, 2020
Sure Jan. pic.twitter.com/l0ZXWTqfs5
— Stephanie.⏳ (@madamx12369) February 5, 2020
Nothing you believe is going to come to fruition sorry darling
— Jabbah (@MatyMatAkaMata) February 5, 2020
You are not really very good at this Sally. Thanks to the Democrats antics, Trump is well on his way to reelection.
— Rick kyle (@rickkyle65) February 5, 2020
Where did you learn math?
— Sam (@SavedIn1996) February 5, 2020
2 ‘Independents’ my ass plus 1 RINO
America sees through your bullshit
— Matt Jones (@lobojonz) February 5, 2020
How dumb. Even when y’all LOSE and lose BIG and don’t even get a majority you still lie and claim you won. 😂😂😂 #MERRYACQUITMAS #KAG2020 #RIPDEMS pic.twitter.com/Xbd7CpWTHc
— dede 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@pistonbeat) February 5, 2020
I've found that setting your expectations properly helps with your overall mental health. Give it try.
— Where is that WHISTLEBLOWER? (@JbOverstreet) February 5, 2020
You’re so bad at this. pic.twitter.com/CyuJ1zW5pH
— TasteTheBrainbow (@Appeal2DaStone) February 5, 2020
I think, come November, you'll be SAD. "Important difference."
— Goad (@BTryggered) February 5, 2020
After you figure out how to do basic math and decide who won your primaries https://t.co/KafPBWNAdV
— FilmLadd (@FilmLadd) February 5, 2020
Who won in Iowa?
— SSG 2013 🇺🇸💕 (@winning4Him) February 5, 2020
Are Iowa results in yet?
— BRHOCNY (@brh1964) February 5, 2020
So you’re counting on knowing the Iowa results by then?
— Unimpeachable Beard ⚓️ (@TheBeardFiles) February 5, 2020
Who won #IowaCaucusFiasco
— Coffee Patriot 🔑 (@kernolsooner) February 5, 2020
If it weren't for my job, I would very much like to find out what you have smoked so I can try it.
— Not Sure (@patrusselljr) February 5, 2020
— Magnolia Magpie (@magnoliamagpie2) February 5, 2020
His approval has gone up since impeachment but you do you
— michael johnson (@ungawamike) February 5, 2020
This November, Trump will win by 2/3 vote.
— Dr. Chim Richalds (@realDrRichalds) February 5, 2020
— justmelooking (@YooNeverNo) February 5, 2020
@sallykohn on November Wednesday, November 4th. pic.twitter.com/6Hr1xImJz1
— Soccer Dad in CO (@SoccerDadCO) February 5, 2020
— Trolly O'Catson 😎 (@MrDax30) February 5, 2020
Maybe fill a Biden or Warren rally before getting ahead of yourself
— Tystick (@tyst1ck) February 5, 2020
I predict this tweet won’t age well lol
— ZS (@S3113Zs) February 5, 2020
