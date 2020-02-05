Expect the word “bipartisan” to be used a whole lot Wednesday in the media following the Senate’s acquittal of President Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. Sen. Mitt Romney crossed party lines to give the Resistance the talking point that the vote was bipartisan, and Sally Kohn is doing the math and somehow coming up with the Democrats winning today’s vote, or at least November’s.

45 Democrats, 1 Republican and 2 Independent Senators voted that Trump is GUILTY of abusing power and should be removed from office. And this November, a bipartisan coalition of American voters will finish the job. — Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) February 5, 2020

So she’s saying that millions of Republicans will pull a Romney in November and vote to remove Trump from office? Not happening.

Cry more — Quality Control Agent (@somenycguy) February 5, 2020

#FourMoreYears Trust me… Trump is still gonna be your President come Nov. 😀 pic.twitter.com/oqCyIR5mMB — Tekhelet17 🇺🇸 (@tekhelet17) February 5, 2020

Keep dreaming — SandyS (@SandyS121718) February 5, 2020

Nope pic.twitter.com/B9LCoqj6F3 — Donny and the tone deafs (@trax1833) February 5, 2020

I really doubt that. — Shari Medley, Ed.S. (@ShariMedley1) February 5, 2020

Nothing you believe is going to come to fruition sorry darling — Jabbah (@MatyMatAkaMata) February 5, 2020

You are not really very good at this Sally. Thanks to the Democrats antics, Trump is well on his way to reelection. — Rick kyle (@rickkyle65) February 5, 2020

Where did you learn math? — Sam (@SavedIn1996) February 5, 2020

2 ‘Independents’ my ass plus 1 RINO

America sees through your bullshit — Matt Jones (@lobojonz) February 5, 2020

How dumb. Even when y’all LOSE and lose BIG and don’t even get a majority you still lie and claim you won. 😂😂😂 #MERRYACQUITMAS #KAG2020 #RIPDEMS pic.twitter.com/Xbd7CpWTHc — dede 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@pistonbeat) February 5, 2020

I've found that setting your expectations properly helps with your overall mental health. Give it try. — Where is that WHISTLEBLOWER? (@JbOverstreet) February 5, 2020

I think, come November, you'll be SAD. "Important difference." — Goad (@BTryggered) February 5, 2020

After you figure out how to do basic math and decide who won your primaries https://t.co/KafPBWNAdV — FilmLadd (@FilmLadd) February 5, 2020

Who won in Iowa? — SSG 2013 🇺🇸💕 (@winning4Him) February 5, 2020

Are Iowa results in yet? — BRHOCNY (@brh1964) February 5, 2020

So you’re counting on knowing the Iowa results by then? — Unimpeachable Beard ⚓️ (@TheBeardFiles) February 5, 2020

If it weren't for my job, I would very much like to find out what you have smoked so I can try it. — Not Sure (@patrusselljr) February 5, 2020

His approval has gone up since impeachment but you do you — michael johnson (@ungawamike) February 5, 2020

This November, Trump will win by 2/3 vote. — Dr. Chim Richalds (@realDrRichalds) February 5, 2020

Maybe fill a Biden or Warren rally before getting ahead of yourself — Tystick (@tyst1ck) February 5, 2020

I predict this tweet won’t age well lol — ZS (@S3113Zs) February 5, 2020

