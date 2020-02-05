Expect the word “bipartisan” to be used a whole lot Wednesday in the media following the Senate’s acquittal of President Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. Sen. Mitt Romney crossed party lines to give the Resistance the talking point that the vote was bipartisan, and Sally Kohn is doing the math and somehow coming up with the Democrats winning today’s vote, or at least November’s.

So she’s saying that millions of Republicans will pull a Romney in November and vote to remove Trump from office? Not happening.

