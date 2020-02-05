OK, we know that we already did one post on March for Our Lives organizer and Harvard scholar David Hogg, but we didn’t realize how quickly his studies in the Ivy League would indoctrinate him. This one was a really quick turnaround: He tweeted that Abraham Lincoln was a “really good” president, but then corrected himself just a few hours later and apologized for his ignorance. That must have been one hell of a history class in between.

Some would say he even deserves to have a memorial built in his honor in Washington, D.C. Maybe even put him on currency.

That tweet about Lincoln being a good president went out at 2:28 p.m., but by 5:25, he’d had an epiphany.

Do better.

It’s exactly like that. Thank you for your efforts.

Staying woke is a 24-hour-a-day job, and the scolds work around the clock too, policing social media for thoughtcrimes.

