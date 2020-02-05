OK, we know that we already did one post on March for Our Lives organizer and Harvard scholar David Hogg, but we didn’t realize how quickly his studies in the Ivy League would indoctrinate him. This one was a really quick turnaround: He tweeted that Abraham Lincoln was a “really good” president, but then corrected himself just a few hours later and apologized for his ignorance. That must have been one hell of a history class in between.

Lincoln was a really good president. — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) February 5, 2020

We think we are divided today, Lincoln literally had to bring the country back together after an actual civil war where over half a million Americans killed each other. — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) February 5, 2020

Some would say he even deserves to have a memorial built in his honor in Washington, D.C. Maybe even put him on currency.

That tweet about Lincoln being a good president went out at 2:28 p.m., but by 5:25, he’d had an epiphany.

Actually, I was not aware of the scope of how detrimental he was so many native american populations. He was not a really good president. https://t.co/cLMMVl0Ju7 https://t.co/TswuPkep2V — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) February 5, 2020

I thank my indigenous peers that brought my attention to Lincoln’s atrocities committed against native Americans. I’m deeply sorry for not acknowledging these crimes that I was unaware of until now. I will do better in the future. — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) February 5, 2020

Do better.

Bulldoze Harvard, right now. Admitting you was a test, and they obviously failed. — Tom (@BoreGuru) February 5, 2020

How did you get into Harvard? — Maga Man (@MAGA_MAN030) February 5, 2020

If you’re a parody, you’re officially at Andy Kaufman level, man. — Jon (@jonfw2) February 5, 2020

Jacob Wohl of the left — nathan (@nathan5573) February 5, 2020

David Hogg is literally out here CANCELING himself pic.twitter.com/Nh0gon44iK — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) February 5, 2020

issuing correction on a previous post of mine, regarding the terror president Lincoln. you do not, under any circumstances, "gotta hand it to him" — Sonny Bunch (@SonnyBunch) February 5, 2020

Amazing watching him learn so much in real time. It's like the movie Boyhood playing out on Twitter. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) February 5, 2020

no more pennies or $5 bills! — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) February 5, 2020

You should have stoped at actually I was not aware — M1 (@TreemanMikeyO) February 5, 2020

I think he's making a run at number 1 on the "phone taken away" list. — Joey Sardiswater (@D_Ganaway) February 5, 2020

Stay woke, kid. Lincoln was deeply flawed, and also the greatest POTUS ever. You can be both. — steve laredo (@stevelaredo) February 5, 2020

It's like when everyone was praising Bush when he died, and I seemed to be the only one who was reminding people of how terrible he was. — 🍁𝐏𝐇𝐈𝐋🍁 (@Philminator) February 5, 2020

It’s exactly like that. Thank you for your efforts.

Dude what exactly is your goal as a an American? Every country on this planet has committed atrocities for dominance – we are humans and like it or not this is our collective history on earth – America is far from unique – you want equal outcomes? Look to another planet – dipsh*t — Sam Brannan (@SamBrannan9) February 5, 2020

David, you poor poor kid… Can't you see that every white man is racist? Even the guy who freed black slaves? One day soon you, too, will be called racist by the left and they will exile you. It happens to all of them. — David Raphael (@Milk_Frawg) February 5, 2020

Dude…get an evaluation. Something wrong with you. — Imma Micro Aggression 👩🏼 (@Anastas46314063) February 5, 2020

You are very easily manipulated. What if I told you you are an idiot? — joey (@JbarrettCa) February 5, 2020

You really are the Hero of the Stupid — Ed Lanaro (@L8NitePoker) February 5, 2020

You’re so weak. — James Walker (@factsnofeels) February 5, 2020

Get some balls — Damn Yankee (@Damnyankee_la) February 5, 2020

It must be awful being you. — undead Donald Trump☠️🇺🇸 (@TrumpUndead) February 5, 2020

Staying woke is a 24-hour-a-day job, and the scolds work around the clock too, policing social media for thoughtcrimes.

