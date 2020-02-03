We all smelled a Pulitzer back in December of 2017 when a cameraman from CNN managed to catch some through-the-bushes footage of President Trump golfing. Two days later, a CNN photographer managed to sneak out this incredible photo:
SPOTTED: POTUS checking out our camera outside the golf course today, as seen through @petermorrisCNN's lens pic.twitter.com/3cB8Prx0oj
— Noah Gray (@NoahGrayCNN) December 29, 2017
We didn’t think that could be topped, but on Sunday, The Hill released some amazing footage of the president on the golf course:
President Trump spent time today golfing at Trump International Golf Club in Florida. He wore a Keep America Great hat. pic.twitter.com/3Rs7vt0aiA
— The Hill (@thehill) February 3, 2020
The Hill hid in a bush to report on what Trump was wearing today. Totally not creepy though, amirite? https://t.co/ifUC4BBzl0
— Mindy Robinson 🇺🇸 (@iheartmindy) February 3, 2020
Hard hitting journalism there.
— Jason Wilson (@jwil25) February 3, 2020
They’re 4 miles away using a telephoto lens. Can’t get in with those ankle bracelets.
— SuperG7one3 (@superg7one3) February 3, 2020
Worth it to break that story about the #KAG2020 hat, though. 😉🙄
— Chris (@NewEnglandChris) February 3, 2020
Totally weird 👀😂😂 pic.twitter.com/gsrYnLmzcC
— ttcoach (@mvgmom) February 3, 2020
— Frank Korff (@FrankKorff) February 3, 2020
— Redcloak the Unruly (@BrewingAle) February 3, 2020
Where's the Secret Service? This ain't good.
— T (@T32319915) February 3, 2020
Would have been funny if Trump had drilled a shot into the bushes where they were hiding. And shame on the Secret Service for not detecting this. If a reporter with a camera can hide in the bushes, why couldn't a lunatic with a gun?
— Jeffrey Floyd (@jafloyd89) February 3, 2020
They may as well merge with Buzzfeed and Vox. John Solomon was all that was keeping that rag relevant.
— Cincinnatus (@dangerous_free) February 3, 2020
I’d like an investigation to see if the @SecretService knew they were there….This just seems weird and dangerous.
— Steve (@Steve_McKasson) February 3, 2020
Any/all political views aside, I’m just wondering how someone was able hide in the bushes & get just yards away from the President of the United States.
— Austin McAlpin (@AustinMcAlpin) February 3, 2020
Spoke to some sources in the coast guard about this, as they patrol the water that surround the property. USSS not happy.
— Shelley Carbone (@shelleycarbone) February 3, 2020
Now people know that getting this kind of view of the president is possible without anyone knowing, the next one to do it could be a sniper… need to be a bit more careful.
— Satiratician (@OneSatiratician) February 3, 2020
Worries me that he was able to do that
— Yo Steveees 👋 (@YoSteveees) February 3, 2020
If this was anybody else, a restraining order would be issued. Creepy
— Amberlyn_ (@Amberlyn_R) February 3, 2020
Trump should've dropped a ball, grabbed a 3 iron and blasted it into the bush at the creeper.
— Mr. Evans (@finevans5) February 3, 2020
MSM acting like an obsessed fan.
— Carlos Bernal (@mrcarlosbernal) February 3, 2020
So creepy.
— Jimmy Nash ☘️ (@JimmyNash113) February 3, 2020
It's amazing what the media has become.
— Tweet As A Weapon 🇺🇸 (@the_hitman8403) February 4, 2020
That's a good way to get shot by the @SecretService. Random person in a bushes near the @POTUS.
— Russell Bergevine (@RussBergevine) February 3, 2020
But it was worth it. It’s a dangerous time to tell the truth in America.
— Ryan Patrick Lobban (@Lobbanlhp) February 3, 2020
Secret Service is really dropping the ball. That seems like a huge security lapse. From a security standpoint it would be easier to vet the photographers and get them closer so the agents could watch them.
— TiredAmerican (@mindlight400) February 3, 2020
That would be an ass kicking if I caught someone doing that
— Rocky (@comservegp) February 3, 2020
The video sure does look creepy.
— Xander Lee (@RealXanderLee) February 3, 2020
Didn’t he tweet out a photo of himself playing? Lol not news
— Josh (@RUTHLESSSNIP3R) February 3, 2020
I believe he tweeted that he was golfing so…
— ❌🇺🇸Big Hanson🇺🇸❌ (@AssphaltHauler) February 3, 2020
Well at least they got the BIG SCOOP!!!
— Ellipses… (@timothypmartin2) February 3, 2020
I wish someone was that interested in me.
— Swampcat (@mountainman8888) February 3, 2020
It’s probably John Brennan…..🕵🏻♂️
— Danny bag a donuts (@dcaptdan) February 4, 2020
He does have a history …
