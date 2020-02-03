We’re most familiar with Sen. Chris Murphy being a gun-grabber, but talk around the house must revolve around climate alarmism quite a bit. He mainly seems to use climate change as a cudgel against Republicans, like he did last April after learning that large parts of Jakarta “could be entirely submerged by 2050.”

Do you think cities need to fall into the sea before Republicans do something? Asking for a friend. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) April 30, 2019

Murphy’s amazingly woke kid is a climate change believer, and so couldn’t believe that health care was the number one issue among Iowa voters.

My 11 year just nearly had a heart attack when he saw the exit polls in Iowa saying health care was the number one issue. “Not climate change?” he moans. “It’s like the the house is on fire and all people care about is doing renovations.” — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) February 4, 2020

He's gotta be trolling. Gotta be. — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) February 4, 2020

Who cares? What did his toddler think? — JCrow (@Jennife85224266) February 4, 2020

Father, I am aghast at the societal concerns of Iowans 😂😂 — Steve (@EmployeeSteve) February 4, 2020

If an 11 year old is watching Iowa caucus exit polls, I honestly feel bad for him. His childhood is over before it began – thanks to his parents — Revered Leader / Austere Scholar (@FiatJustitia_) February 4, 2020

Yeah he said it while standing on Bloomberg’s box — Facki (@fackinpeter) February 4, 2020

Tell the kid that you can still easily get 30-year mortgages on waterfront property. With insurance. The Obamas just did. LOL — Lt. Col. Griddle (@JimmyGriddle) February 4, 2020

Could be true. Depends on which re-education camp his kid attends. — Donald Petersen (@dpeter1946) February 4, 2020

Ironically, an 11 year old almost having a heart attack is a pretty good argument to focus on health care. — MARC INSINGA (@InsingaMarc) February 4, 2020

…and then everyone clapped! — Capn Carl (@Capn_Carl) February 4, 2020

My 11 year old asked if you can really set a fart on fire cause one of his friends said ya could. — Leroy Brown (@Leroy_Brown7) February 4, 2020

Do you ever get sick of making up stupid viral-kid tweets for attention? You're a Senator, not an e-pundit. Get it together. — ¯_(ツ)_/¯ 🎁🎄 🇺🇸 (@shaneriderMA) February 4, 2020

Ha ha ha! Nobody cares about the climate change hoax. — Stephe96 (@Stephe96) February 4, 2020

I'll take something that didn't happen for a 1000 Alex pic.twitter.com/ESMBLJomcD — The Great and Unmatched Wisdom of Nero (@GrowtheFKUP) February 4, 2020

This never happened. — Guy Faux (@Faux_Guy_) February 4, 2020

Maybe because the house isn't on fire, it's just a bunch of crazy people blowing smoke. Also, this never happened. — Impeach This 🍑 (@velcra820) February 4, 2020

Wouldn’t he like health care for the heart attack? — [email protected] (@TheGlare_TM) February 4, 2020

Ok, lib. — T-Bone's cousin Corn Pop (@LibStinky) February 4, 2020

Sure he did. At some point your Box of Things that Never Happened is going to overflow, dude. — Chris Hynes (@realchrishynes) February 4, 2020

The precocious 4 year old read Chris Murphy's tweet, then turned and said "Connecticut actually sent this doofus to the Senate?" Then we laughed and had a Snickers. — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) February 4, 2020

