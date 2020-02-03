We’re most familiar with Sen. Chris Murphy being a gun-grabber, but talk around the house must revolve around climate alarmism quite a bit. He mainly seems to use climate change as a cudgel against Republicans, like he did last April after learning that large parts of Jakarta “could be entirely submerged by 2050.”

Murphy’s amazingly woke kid is a climate change believer, and so couldn’t believe that health care was the number one issue among Iowa voters.

Trending

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Chris MurphyClimate changeexit pollgreg gutfeldhealth careIowa Caucuseswoke kid