First of all, this “joke” doesn’t seem to be about Kobe Bryant at all, but you can judge that for yourself — the joke seems to be that some people seem to live forever while Bryant was taken at just 41.

A Twitter account called Resist Programming discovered that the 49ers’ Nick Bosa follows the private Instagram account that posted the joke.

If you can’t see the whole thing, it’s Death playing a claw machine and asking, “Kobe Bryant? Is there even a Betty White in this thing?”

The Atlantic’s Jemele Hill thought the world out to know that Bosa follows the account.

Trending

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 49ersInstagramJemele Hilljokekobe bryantNick Bosasocial media police