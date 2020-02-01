First of all, this “joke” doesn’t seem to be about Kobe Bryant at all, but you can judge that for yourself — the joke seems to be that some people seem to live forever while Bryant was taken at just 41.

A Twitter account called Resist Programming discovered that the 49ers’ Nick Bosa follows the private Instagram account that posted the joke.

#SuperBowlLIV contender Nick Bosa follows a private Instagram account that jokes about Kobe Bryant’s death. pic.twitter.com/BMIj3v2Fnq

If you can’t see the whole thing, it’s Death playing a claw machine and asking, “Kobe Bryant? Is there even a Betty White in this thing?”

The Atlantic’s Jemele Hill thought the world out to know that Bosa follows the account.

Nick Bosa continues to show exactly who he is. I asked the question before, if there is nothing wrong with who he’s following and what he’s liking on social media, then why is he so secretive? https://t.co/DbdZ82ZTix — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) February 1, 2020

I'm guessing he's locking down his social media because media vampires like you keep trying to ruin him over it. Just a hunch. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 2, 2020

Got to find something to be offended by and it is a slow news day. — George Schuster (@hamlet3158) February 2, 2020

Are you okay? — It's still 2016 apparently (@jtLOL) February 1, 2020

Clearly she is not. — Its a dogs life 🐶🐾 Text TRUMP to 88022 (@seniordogzrule) February 2, 2020

He follows an account that posted a photo of which he didn't like or share but he's 100% responsible https://t.co/GXzaDJkcAi — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) February 2, 2020

Everyone loves the Twitter scolds. 🙄 https://t.co/FC3OlabR05 — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) February 2, 2020

Maybe it's because of people like Jemele. Just a thought. https://t.co/YF3jY6Kf4j — Mo Mo (@molratty) February 2, 2020

“Why is he so secretive with his social media accounts?” Wondered the same people who wouldn’t think twice about trying to ruin someone because of past and present interactions on social media. — Tim (@TimScott80) February 1, 2020

Because of jerks like you. https://t.co/zBYw5EOHIB — Nick Searcy, REVERED LEADER & FILM & TV STAR (@yesnicksearcy) February 2, 2020

She is legit trying to cancel him because someone he follows posted a meme that upset her… it’s not just what you post anymore it’s what those vaguely associated with you post too. https://t.co/U84YrH9nY6 — David Suslenskiy (@DavidSuslensky) February 2, 2020

This is the second time today, you reach so far it’s actually ridiculous. That’s why you got fired from ESPN. He probably hasn’t seen that account in 10 years. https://t.co/52wtKBGY1w — Trailer Parker (@trailerparker23) February 2, 2020

You're probably a really shitty journalist if this is the sort of thing you have to do to bring attention to your work. https://t.co/8VboWWk8Vt — BT (@back_ttys) February 2, 2020

*sports journalism department meeting* "Okay, we've got a big game coming up. First things first, who is going to comb through the social media feeds of the participants?" — BT (@back_ttys) February 2, 2020

I don't know if it's jealousy, an urge to be a political journalist, or just laziness but a lot of sports and video game journalists have a deep resentment for the people in the industries they cover. — BT (@back_ttys) February 2, 2020

Call me crazy, but the Super Bowl should be about the people playing the game, not some journalist trying to generate rage clicks for the millionth time in her career. — BT (@back_ttys) February 2, 2020

We live in a world where journalists report on posts made by someone you simply follow if it will hurt your reputation. This "if you have nothing to hide, then you have nothing to worry about" rhetoric is dirty cop shit. Nothing more. https://t.co/M0OkXZNrAo — prop op (@ProperOpinion) February 2, 2020

Nick Bosa owns https://t.co/asBEGSjxwx — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) February 2, 2020

Philosophers, poets, musicians, & the common man have all pondered it for centuries: why do the good die young? What am I missing?

How is the meme offensive? https://t.co/Sj8wUpYqWm — Myla (@MewMyla) February 2, 2020

Did Nick Bosa like the picture or anything? I’m confused https://t.co/RKiwMUAdUM — Buckeye Edits (@BuckeyeEdits15) February 1, 2020

So the evidence that Nick Bosa is a racist is that he follows an account on Instagram that posted a cringe meme that he didn’t like or share…? https://t.co/mjOMpO2Zs8 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 2, 2020

You're trying to drag him for this? FFS

It's funny

Graveyard humor

Literally I'll hu-mansplain it for you Death sees it's Kobe

&

Is surprised because

It's never Betty White

It's like she's immortal She's so old

Even Death can't believe it Zero racism https://t.co/8gRk12Fqml — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) February 2, 2020

Now trying to police the satirical accounts people follow on social media! Seems like a great idea! https://t.co/mJybMIgX3x — Tim Dillon (@TimJDillon) February 1, 2020

Congratulations on completing the police academy. I’m sure you’ll do great things as a cop. https://t.co/7ELR1srE6G — Richard Fowler (@richardfowler) February 2, 2020

We are now all responsible for ever post of every account we follow. https://t.co/xNf4bylR7h — Bully. GiGi-Mamba-Out (@whyouhatebilly) February 2, 2020

Take note, everyone. You are now responsible for the posts that anyone and everyone you follow on social media platforms publish. https://t.co/jy3gd170Xh — 🏴‍☠️ROCK THUNDERPUNCH (@RokThunderpunch) February 2, 2020

What a weird thing to care about https://t.co/nLa7kz0HNF — Make Miami Football Great Again (@Team__305) February 1, 2020

You are a miserable human being. You’re not interested in fairness or equality, you’re interested in tearing down anyone who doesn’t share your fake outrage. https://t.co/MvMLpt327u — Babylonian Cowboy (@BabylonCowboy) February 2, 2020

I respect her for standing by her opinion enough to lose a good job, but Man this girl LOVES to vilify people. https://t.co/PF29mFWvxV — Akaash Singh (@AkaashSingh) February 1, 2020

I’m not here to police Nick Boss’s social media behavior, but when that smoke comes, I definitely won’t feel sorry for him and again, if he really thinks it’s no big deal, then own it. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) February 1, 2020

Yet, policing his social media behavior is exactly what you’re doing. — Scott ☃️❄️🌨 (@PerfectJayBilas) February 1, 2020

Man what smoke? because he's not a liberal?? 💀 Guy is living the dream and has a chance to win a super bowl tomorrow. He good. — Corleone (@Epicfundo) February 1, 2020

Just here to see what Jemele is a victim of today 🙄 — Jeff B (@RealJBrothers) February 1, 2020

