Gosh, that sounds so unlike him. The minds over at CNN are saying that President Trump, who has called both the Mueller investigation and Ukraine investigation witch hunts repeatedly and still insists the call with Ukraine’s president was “a perfect call,” is not expected to apologize after he’s acquitted by the Senate next week.
President Trump is not expected to apologize or admit any wrongdoing after his anticipated acquittal https://t.co/UHzpoKv3PX pic.twitter.com/jZDq9jsbD8
— CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) February 1, 2020
… unlike the last President to be acquitted, don’t expect Trump to apologize or express any contrition for his conduct. Instead, people close to the President say they anticipate he will claim vindication and continue to proclaim his complete and total innocence.
While President Bill Clinton apologized to the nation after he was acquitted in the Senate — saying he was “profoundly sorry” — sources close to the President say Trump is likely to stick to his insistence that his conduct was “perfect.”
“I don’t see the President making a big statement one way or another that would indicate anything different than what he’s been saying for many months,” one Republican close to Trump said.
No way.
Why should he? Will @RepAdamSchiff or @SpeakerPelosi apologize to the American people for lying to us for 3 years on public TV?
— kat 🌹🇺🇸 (@rosie97213) February 2, 2020
Nor should he
— lonnie Dombrowski (@lonniedombrowsk) February 1, 2020
Why would he? Only the dopey left apologizes for no reason.
— WarriorMama (@warriormama1019) February 2, 2020
You do know what acquittal means right CNN?
— Gina Nicholson-Text TRUMP to 88082 (@GinaNic02483743) February 1, 2020
Not even if Schiff gets on his knees and begs forgiveness
🥱🥱🥱
— 🇺🇸 I'M WITH HIM 🇺🇸 (@imwithhim45) February 1, 2020
Only a Democrat would think an attempted murder victim should apologize to the criminal..🤔
— Silver Sneekers (@Ms_S1954) February 2, 2020
He has no reason to apologize so get over it.
— USA (@USA2020DT) February 2, 2020
The Democrats are not expected to apologize to America for running a Sham Impeachment
— Ken (@kpjc57) February 2, 2020
He doesn't need to apologize.
Fake news owes our President and the American people an apology for lying, misleading with fake news. CNN SHOULD APPOLIGIZE.
— Ex California Lady! (@QuinnLisaq) February 2, 2020
Astonishing! In other “news”, my dog refuses to meow.
— tsunami.azul 🌊 (@mtab1) February 1, 2020
And why should he?
— ENR (@ENR_OrthoMD) February 1, 2020
What exactly would he apologize for?
— KANSAS MAGA (@KansasTrump2020) February 1, 2020
Trump should apologize for doing his job as President 🇺🇸 https://t.co/Kg1wL6pcpG
— Deplorable Andrew 🇺🇸🎅🏼 (@awmessenger) February 1, 2020
— 🌊Brian O'Loughlin🆘🐶❄🌊 (@brianoloughlin9) February 1, 2020
Duh
— #moralitymatters (@Laurievolm1) February 1, 2020
Thanks captain obvious. FFS
— Shari (@shariv53) February 1, 2020
Fixed:
Democrats, the leftist media & Never Trumpers are not expected to apologize or admit any wrongdoing after his anticipated acquittal.
— SheLooksJustLikeYouJohn (@AsilisArt) February 1, 2020
Apologies for doing his job??
— America First!!! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@Lovelyrosess) February 2, 2020
#BreakingNews CNN expected not to apologize to @POTUS after his anticipated acquittal…
— Billy Hill (@BillyHi65774234) February 1, 2020
“World leader does nothing wrong yet is expected to apologize. Opposing political party triggered.”
— JB (@JBDadBod) February 2, 2020
Yeah that happens when an innocent person is unconstitutionally and illegally prosecuted in a sham impeachment process.
The only ones who should be apologizing are Pelosi, Nadler, Schiff etc.
— Tim (@Xcathdra) February 2, 2020
Good!!! Eric Ciaramella and Mr Vindman should apologize!!!!
— Dale J Text Trump to 88022 (@daleja) February 1, 2020
Who?
As he has nothing to apologize for, or admit to, I agree with his decision
— Laurie (@laurienappo) February 2, 2020
Thanks, CNN. Thank you for this insight.
Namaste.
— Individual-Pun (@SouffleOfTheDay) February 1, 2020
