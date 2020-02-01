In advance of Super Bowl LIV, CNN has decided to examine just how the Kansas City Chiefs got such a loaded name and why the practice of cultural appropriation endures. Way to get in the spirit for the big game, CNN.

NFL's Kansas City Chiefs, one of several American sports teams that copy Native American imagery and traditions, will take the field for Super Bowl LIV. How did the team, which was founded in 1959, come to have such a loaded name?https://t.co/R8FZpVKvR7 — CNN (@CNN) February 1, 2020

CNN reports:

Yet despite the research and the dissents from many Native people, these customs — the racist names, the fan behaviors — persist. And on Sunday, when millions of people tune in to watch the Super Bowl and 65,000 people pack into Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium, it will all be on display: the tomahawk chops, the regalia, the headdresses, the face paint. [Mohawk journalist] Vincent Schilling says he respects Chiefs fans and supports their right to support their team. As for the message it will send on football’s biggest stage, well, he’s not so confident. “I really, really have a big apprehension for how this is going to look,” he said.

This is why everyone says #CNNSucks … Because you just took a simple football game, a time when Americans across the country forget about politics *and just watch a football game* …but CNN just can't help dividing this country on identity politics.

IT'S A FOOTBALL GAME! — Marie (@MarieLeff) February 1, 2020

OMG #CNN knows no bounds to CONTINUE their propaganda & divisiveness crap — Maria Moore (@MariaMo71609443) February 1, 2020

This is excellent for your image, CNN. Keep it up. Americans love it when you try to denigrate their sports teams scoring woke points with the fringe. — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) February 1, 2020

Are you in need of clicks today? — SandyS (@SandyS121718) February 1, 2020

Need an expert on this subject matter. @ewarren — wok_on_fire (@catosknife1) February 1, 2020

It's not controversial — Blank (@poopdome18) February 1, 2020

It’s a fricking tribute to us native Americans. — Tim Bates (@batestimbo) February 1, 2020

Schilling says it’s not. “Some have told Schilling these things are done in honor of Native Americans, but he doesn’t buy that,” CNN reports. “He tells CNN such excuses remind him of his grandmother, a Mohawk woman who was stolen away to a boarding school as a child and never spoke a word of Mohawk afterward, out of sheer terror.”

Yes we always call ourselves by the names of things we don’t admire. Our mascots are always things we look down on. That’s how we feel most inspired. — Don Caesar (@EtTuMarcus) February 1, 2020

Because naming a team after the highest ranking member of a tribe is racism…🙄 — Hey Bartender! (@Seabee201) February 1, 2020

Sort of makes you wonder why Ted Turner, the founder of @CNN and former owner of the @Braves, didnt change the team name and imagery of that organization. So by your logic, @CNN has ties to exploiting Native American culture as well. — I’m Jim Acosta’s Love Child (@JimAcostaJr) February 1, 2020

Breaking News………. CNN recently found out Kansas City has a team named the Chiefs. — Richie (@Richie_Sloth) February 1, 2020

The real crime is celebrating the name 49ers. A bunch of rich white men trying to line their pockets with gold stolen from the rightful stewards of the land. #Ban49ers — Karl Marky Marx (@BossyKarl) February 1, 2020

I have Swedish ancestors.

The name "Minnesota Vikings" and related inagery depicts my heritage as belonging to bloodthirsty barbarians. This greatly offends me.

I'm also part Irish, so let's not get into the Biston Celtics.

Oh, I have Cherokee blood, too. — Mike Brown (@mikethad61) February 1, 2020

No one ever seems to be concerned that Notre Dame is referred to as “the Fighting Irish” and their mascot is a belligerent pipe smoking leprechaun with raised fists. — Gary (@Gary7Seven) February 1, 2020

Started getting annoyed , then saw it was a @CNN post. Nothing worth the click. — Not Sure (@patrusselljr) February 1, 2020

Of course @CNN would bring this up🙄 — Pickle Rick (@DickCastle85) February 1, 2020

It’s only controversial if your offended by everything — Juice (@juice_redwings1) February 1, 2020

Will y'all give this mess a rest? Honestly… — Trey Felder (@TbirdTr3y_10) February 1, 2020

God I loathe CNN — julesie (@justjules99) February 1, 2020

Can somebody fire CNN — Ken rushing (@Kenrushing1) February 1, 2020

Manufactured outrage from the media and the perpetually offended. — David (@theycallmez_fly) February 1, 2020

So predictable. CNN never disappoints. — I'm here for the laughs (@faxonb) February 1, 2020

This is an embarrassing tweet — GD (@gmd0241) February 1, 2020

It existed since 59 and continued on for decades without issue because at the time it wasn’t a “loaded name.” It became loaded thanks to identity politics, a growing victim mentality pushed by politics, media, and academia, and ridiculous terms like “cultural appropriation.” — J (@TruthNJustin) February 1, 2020

Please. Just quit it already. — Americanist Al (@AlanAshton10) February 1, 2020

