In advance of Super Bowl LIV, CNN has decided to examine just how the Kansas City Chiefs got such a loaded name and why the practice of cultural appropriation endures. Way to get in the spirit for the big game, CNN.

CNN reports:

Yet despite the research and the dissents from many Native people, these customs — the racist names, the fan behaviors — persist.

And on Sunday, when millions of people tune in to watch the Super Bowl and 65,000 people pack into Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium, it will all be on display: the tomahawk chops, the regalia, the headdresses, the face paint.

[Mohawk journalist] Vincent Schilling says he respects Chiefs fans and supports their right to support their team. As for the message it will send on football’s biggest stage, well, he’s not so confident.

“I really, really have a big apprehension for how this is going to look,” he said.

Schilling says it’s not. “Some have told Schilling these things are done in honor of Native Americans, but he doesn’t buy that,” CNN reports. “He tells CNN such excuses remind him of his grandmother, a Mohawk woman who was stolen away to a boarding school as a child and never spoke a word of Mohawk afterward, out of sheer terror.”

