The questioning in the Senate impeachment trial continues, and a group of Republican senators asked, under the Democrats’ own standard for foreign interference in an election, wouldn’t the Hillary Clinton campaign’s solicitation of the Steele dossier be an impeachable offense?

House impeachment manager Rep. Hakeem Jeffries handled that one and explained that the analogy doesn’t fit, because President Trump had to resort to bribery and extortion to get dirt on his opponent from a foreign country, but the Steele dossier was opposition research that was purchased, so it’s OK.

Great question just now from Republicans for House managers, pointing out that under their standard, Democrats would be guilty of foreign interference for the Steele dossier.@RepJeffries says it's different, because Democrats PURCHASED that information! LOL#ImpeachmentTrial — Joel B. Pollak (@joelpollak) January 30, 2020

When Hakeem Jeffries noted a distinction was bc the dossier was “purchased,” some Republicans could audibly be heard saying, “What?” Joni Ernst looked puzzled. — Manu Raju (@mkraju) January 30, 2020

Hakeem Jeffries’ argument that the dossier isn’t illegal because they paid for it was, to say the least, weak. Schiff is going to have to re-address that question and clear things up. #TrumpImpeachment — Ed Greenberger (@EdGreenberger) January 30, 2020

Republicans scored a point with their last question. They asked if the Steele dossier would count as foreign election interference. Hakeem Jeffries says no because it’s opposition research that was purchased. Sekulow immediately poucing. “If you purchase it I guess it’s ok." — Paul McLeod (@pdmcleod) January 30, 2020

Here’s video:

TOTAL DISASTER: Hakeem Jeffries answering "Is the Steele dossier foreign interference in an election" literally says the Steele dossier is okay because it was "purchased." pic.twitter.com/dyprfqokeH — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) January 30, 2020

Asked whether, under the Dems' impeachment standard, the Clinton campaign's solicitation of the Steele dossier would be considered foreign interference, illegal, or impeachable, @RepJeffries says no — because the Steele dossier "was purchased." pic.twitter.com/SbEKFGNwM4 — Aaron Maté (@aaronjmate) January 30, 2020

This captures just one aspect of why this impeachment is so hypocritical/dumb. The same camp hyperventilating about "foreign interference in our democracy" paid for a fictional foreign dossier that fueled surveillance of a campaign & 3 years of all-consuming conspiracy theories. — Aaron Maté (@aaronjmate) January 30, 2020

Had Clinton won, would that have undermined the legitimacy of her victory, and, additionally, been impeachable? Under the Dems' (moronic) standard, you would think so. But nope, they argue: it wouldn't… because Clinton paid for it. — Aaron Maté (@aaronjmate) January 30, 2020

Thus making it a “thing of value “! — Wendie Thompson (@WendieThompson) January 30, 2020

Under their standard, Hillary would have been impeached. — Buffalo Bill (@Buffalo_Bill33) January 30, 2020

Obama regime and HRC Democrats bought foreign dirt on Trump in hopes of using it to defeat him in the 2016 or harming him later, but they came up with less than a gossip column, which they got a FISA judge to grant a warrant over. C.J. Roberts oversees the FISA court BTW. — Tom Higginbotham (@TomHiggnbotham) January 30, 2020

50 years from now, they will play these videos back for new members of the House showing them what type of attitude and insanity leads to the distrust the American people have in the govt. They are literally making @realDonaldTrump 2020 campaign ads for him. — More Witnesses? West (@CWGW4128) January 30, 2020

