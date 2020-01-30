The questioning in the Senate impeachment trial continues, and a group of Republican senators asked, under the Democrats’ own standard for foreign interference in an election, wouldn’t the Hillary Clinton campaign’s solicitation of the Steele dossier be an impeachable offense?

House impeachment manager Rep. Hakeem Jeffries handled that one and explained that the analogy doesn’t fit, because President Trump had to resort to bribery and extortion to get dirt on his opponent from a foreign country, but the Steele dossier was opposition research that was purchased, so it’s OK.

Here’s video:

Trending

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Conspiracy Theoryforeign interferenceHakeem JeffriesHillary Clintonimpeachment trialOpposition researchpurchasedSenateSteele dossier