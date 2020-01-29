There’s not much we can say about this 17-second clip the Biden campaign decided to put out except that Joe Biden’s idea of respecting religious freedom apparently means repealing President Trump’s “Muslim ban” … that was based on countries pinpointed as areas of concern in 2015, during the Obama administration.

We need a president who respects religious freedom. pic.twitter.com/5PrjnXCig5 — Joe Biden (Text Join to 30330) (@JoeBiden) January 29, 2020

And the first thing that came to our minds also hit a lot of other people:

*cough* Little Sisters of the Poor *cough* https://t.co/dSE0hMotqo — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) January 30, 2020

Your administration literally tried to force a group of nuns—who run nursing homes for low-income, elderly people—to violate their religious beliefs. And then you dragged them to the Supreme Court when they refused. https://t.co/pNUxIezcJw — James Hasson (@JamesHasson20) January 30, 2020

Oh good. You can donate to the Little Sisters of the Poor here: https://t.co/RipTImaZXi https://t.co/Kp1OTtq9DZ — Ryan Colby (@colbacito) January 30, 2020

You were the Vice President of an administration who bullied nuns and forced them to violate their church’s teachings in support if murdering the unborn. https://t.co/RMZ89lb0UV — Jack in the East (@talkradio200) January 30, 2020

I'm gonna guess that his definition of "religious freedom" includes forcing Catholic hospitals to provide abortions and other religious employers to provide birth control coverage https://t.co/pJHqzOIuiW — Alex Schatz (@alexmschatz) January 29, 2020

By forcing taxpayers to pay for abortions – QuidPro @JoeBiden https://t.co/IZnly2jRnl — NYPatriot (@NWOinPanicMode) January 30, 2020

We have one now, but thanks. https://t.co/T3VpEejG34 — macweezy (@macweezy) January 29, 2020

He signed The Religious Liberty Executive Order while you were scamming our tax dollars through Ukraine. https://t.co/iA6QxVZY2j — A (@A65425336) January 29, 2020

Dude, your old boss took a bunch of nuns to court to force them to provide abortifacients … try to remember back a few years.

Related: