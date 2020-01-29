There’s not much we can say about this 17-second clip the Biden campaign decided to put out except that Joe Biden’s idea of respecting religious freedom apparently means repealing President Trump’s “Muslim ban” … that was based on countries pinpointed as areas of concern in 2015, during the Obama administration.

And the first thing that came to our minds also hit a lot of other people:

Dude, your old boss took a bunch of nuns to court to force them to provide abortifacients … try to remember back a few years.

