The questions from senators for President Trump’s legal team and the House impeachment managers keep coming, and Sen. Tim Scott asked one that we would have asked ourselves. The Joe Biden campaign may have sent a memo to media outlets telling reporters and editors what’s acceptable to talk about when it comes to the “debunked” Burisma scandal, but Scott wanted to know what agency or investigation actually debunked the story that Joe and Hunter Biden were mixed up with a corrupt Ukrainian energy company.

Trump lawyer Eric Herschmann fielded that one.

59th question from @SenatorTimScott to WH: when was Biden/Burisma link "debunked" as House managers claim? Herschmann: It wasn't. No investigation, nothing discredits, nothing debunked. (Reads more evidence on Bidens/Burisma.)#ImpeachmentTrial — Joel B. Pollak (@joelpollak) January 30, 2020

Here’s video:

Sen Tim Scott wants to know what gov agency or independent investigation debunked the Hunter Biden corruption allegations. pic.twitter.com/9xRJHt7cMC — Hans Mahncke (@HansMahncke) January 30, 2020

Herschmann going in in the notion that the Biden’s role in burisma has been investigated and that there’s no ‘there’ there pic.twitter.com/s2AfZcTbkp — 🇮🇪 Calmly Observing 🇺🇸 (@CObserving) January 30, 2020

Will anyone in the mainstream media tear up the Biden campaign’s talking points and ask about Burisma, or are they too afraid he’ll challenge them to a push-up contest?

