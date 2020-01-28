It was 12 hours ago when we posted a piece entitled, “Don Lemon and Rick Wilson just accidentally handed Trump the best 2020 campaign ad EVER.” Lo and behold, the GOP got to work and turned that bit of TV with a giggling Lemon, Wilson, and Wajahat Ali berating Trump voters into an ad:

Ryan Saavedra also reports that the GOP is fundraising off the segment:

In an email to voters, RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said that she was “absolutely disgusted” by the segment, which was viewed well over ten million times on Twitter in under 24 hours.

“The other night on CNN, Don Lemon and his liberal friends laid their cards on the table and made it obvious what ELITES think of everyday Americans who support President Trump,” McDaniel said in the fundraising email. “These radical hacks painted conservative voters as illiterate hillbillies on national television because they DESPISE President Trump and they DESPISE you.”

Here’s the ad:

Lemon really did lose it over that “U-crane” joke.

Trending

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: campaign adCNNDon LemoneliteGOPRick WilsonWajahat Ali