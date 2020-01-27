Progressives aren’t going to be happy about this one, but the Supreme Court has ruled 5-4 that the Trump administration may enforce new limits on immigrants who are considered likely to become overly dependent on government benefits. The ruling actually brings the United States in line with Canada and many European governments.

Pete Williams reports:

The Supreme Court issued an order Monday allowing the Trump administration to begin enforcing new limits on immigrants who are considered likely to become overly dependent on government benefit programs.

The court voted 5-4. Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan said they would have left a lower court ruling in place that blocked enforcement while a legal challenge works its way through the courts.

The Department of Homeland Security announced in August that it would expand the definition of “public charge,” to be applied to people whose immigration to the United States could be denied because of a concern that they would primarily depend on the government for their income.

Here’s a typical progressive response:

We could get used to these 5-4 votes.

A good point:

Immigrants under the Trump administration will now be assessed not only on government cash benefits but also noncash benefits, such as Medicaid, supplemental nutrition, and federal housing assistance.

