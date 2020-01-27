Progressives aren’t going to be happy about this one, but the Supreme Court has ruled 5-4 that the Trump administration may enforce new limits on immigrants who are considered likely to become overly dependent on government benefits. The ruling actually brings the United States in line with Canada and many European governments.

BREAKING: In 5-4 ruling, US Supreme Court issues order allowing Trump admin. to begin enforcing new limits on immigrants who are considered likely to become overly dependent on government benefit programs. https://t.co/CG5O1Pkn7u — NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt (@NBCNightlyNews) January 27, 2020

Pete Williams reports:

The Supreme Court issued an order Monday allowing the Trump administration to begin enforcing new limits on immigrants who are considered likely to become overly dependent on government benefit programs. The court voted 5-4. Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan said they would have left a lower court ruling in place that blocked enforcement while a legal challenge works its way through the courts. The Department of Homeland Security announced in August that it would expand the definition of “public charge,” to be applied to people whose immigration to the United States could be denied because of a concern that they would primarily depend on the government for their income.

Here’s a typical progressive response:

This nation is dying one 5-4 supreme court vote at a time. — Jim Noname (@demadalcielo) January 27, 2020

We could get used to these 5-4 votes.

We are gradually back to common sense and sanity. — Comm Bad (@Commbad66) January 27, 2020

A narrow victory for common sense. 🤦‍♂️ — C Jones (@ChuckD_Jones) January 27, 2020

“Public charge” is not new. Either way you spin it for your America last philosophy does not change the fact that this is great for America and Americans alike! — Jhay (@ButchinVA) January 27, 2020

If I were to emigrate to another Country I would have to prove my financial independence so I wouldn’t be a burden to their system. — Russell 🇺🇸 (@RussellHoppy) January 27, 2020

This is total common sense. To continue this discourages any progress or help for the middle class citizens. You can't go to any other Country as a non citizen and just start collecting benefits. It's preposterous to believe this can continue without our Country going broke. — Dennis Stillman (@findem_ds) January 27, 2020

Great decision! — Fileshare (@Onychom) January 27, 2020

We're finally starting to catch up to Canada on immigration policy. — John (@OrwellianSpeak) January 27, 2020

This is a standard practice in much of Europe and of course the POTUS is well within his right to control the flow of immigration based on public resources. Progressives want a massive welfare state and de facto open borders. It’s one or the other, guys. You can’t have both. https://t.co/rIvWhqDcPv — Giancarlo Sopo (@GiancarloSopo) January 27, 2020

Awesome — Rashaad Greenwood (@RashaadGreenwo2) January 27, 2020

Elections have consequences. Appointing good Judges at all levels. — Norv (@NorvinLargo) January 27, 2020

The US spends $54.7 BILLION for welfare, schooling, and crime costs for 1.5 million+ low-skilled immigrants each year. America is not a welfare state. We can help other without flooding our borders and draining our resources. — m5noles (@m5noles) January 27, 2020

A good point:

For those who seem to disagree with this, note that the 9th circuit and the 4th circuit court both allowed this and this judgement is regarding the validity of a lower court in NY issuing a nationwide ban on enforcement of the new guidelines. — Best girl Tsukky ❄☃️🕎🎄 (@bestgirltsukky) January 27, 2020

Immigrants under the Trump administration will now be assessed not only on government cash benefits but also noncash benefits, such as Medicaid, supplemental nutrition, and federal housing assistance.

