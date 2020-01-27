It was all the way back in early December when Fox News’ Peter Doocy broached the topic of Joe Biden possibly appearing before the Senate during President Trump’s impeachment trial, and Biden said it wasn’t going to happen, at least not voluntarily.
.@JoeBiden tells @pdoocy he will not appear voluntarily if called as a witness in Senate impeachment trial, “No I’m not going to let them take their eye off the ball. The President is the one who has committed impeachable crimes and I’m not going to let him divert from that.” pic.twitter.com/HfGsHmad29
— Pat Ward (@WardDPatrick) December 4, 2019
Now that the impeachment trial is underway and some senators are floating the idea of a witness swap — say, John Bolton for Hunter Biden — Biden still says he won’t appear as a witness.