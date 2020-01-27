It was all the way back in early December when Fox News’ Peter Doocy broached the topic of Joe Biden possibly appearing before the Senate during President Trump’s impeachment trial, and Biden said it wasn’t going to happen, at least not voluntarily.

. @JoeBiden tells @pdoocy he will not appear voluntarily if called as a witness in Senate impeachment trial, “No I’m not going to let them take their eye off the ball. The President is the one who has committed impeachable crimes and I’m not going to let him divert from that.” pic.twitter.com/HfGsHmad29

Now that the impeachment trial is underway and some senators are floating the idea of a witness swap — say, John Bolton for Hunter Biden — Biden still says he won’t appear as a witness.

But now that the Bidens have been called out by White House counsel Pamela Bondi, have things changed? Not in Biden’s mind. He said this Monday:

NEW: @JoeBiden says even if Trump lawyers bring him up at Senate impeachment trial he doesnt want to testify. "I have nothing to defend. This is all a game!" he tells @CBSNews. pic.twitter.com/hhxBZAlx0s — Bo Erickson CBS (@BoKnowsNews) January 27, 2020

CBS: Even is they bring you up?@JoeBiden: Even if they bring me up! Nobody has said I have done anything wrong, period. What is there to defend? This is all—the reason he is being impeached is that he tried to get a government to smear me and they wouldn’t. Cmon! — Bo Erickson CBS (@BoKnowsNews) January 27, 2020

C’mon, man! Biden is not going to testify. Washington Post conservative blogger Jennifer Rubin sure hopes that he does, though, so he could explain his hard fight against corruption in Ukraine while he was vice president.

Biden is praying they put him on the stand to explain why he was fighting corruption and Trump was encouraging it. R's would be NUTS to call him, but it would be highly entertaining! — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) January 27, 2020

No, Biden is not “praying they put him on the stand”. 😂😂😂 https://t.co/F6OsCkPI1g — Add your name (@corrcomm) January 28, 2020

So we're supposed to believe the sitting VP was begging Ukraine to investigate corruption at a company his son was on the board of directors of? Anybody ever ask Joe if he first asked his own son to do that? — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) January 28, 2020

After Pam Bondi. I beg to differ. She destroyed them. — Kambree Kawahine Koa – Text EMPOWER to 88022 (@KamVTV) January 27, 2020

Joe Biden is praying to God they don’t call him. What we witnessed was brutal. She didn’t even cover his siblings who were in Jamaica and SA while Hunter was mooching off Ukraine. It’s all in the family. — Kambree Kawahine Koa – Text EMPOWER to 88022 (@KamVTV) January 27, 2020

You cannot even acknowledge that Hunter's Burisma position was shady??? — Dog guy (@Catsorange1) January 27, 2020

Even CNN’s Jeffrey Toobin called it “sleazy.”

Joe Biden does not want #Burisma investigated. Neither does Mitt Romney for the exact same reason. — JamieRJN (@JamieRJN) January 27, 2020

Biden's been getting away with crap his entire life. — T-Bone's cousin Corn Pop (@LibStinky) January 27, 2020

Because as a member of the elite class I’m entitled to enrich my family. — Lisa Thompson (@Bucs06) January 27, 2020

What does Joe have to hide? — Stephe96 (@Stephe96) January 27, 2020

An innocent Joe Biden should welcome the chance to answer questions under oath. — Stephe96 (@Stephe96) January 27, 2020

Isn’t that what they keep saying about Trump?

Yes, we know. When it has to do with Trump, it's "very serious and somber", and every single nook and cranny must be investigated. When it's a Democrat, it's "all a game" ….nothing to see here. — Uranium Covfefe (@zoochum) January 27, 2020

A game you are losing #MrBiden — 🇺🇸 Kendro Le'Sac 😱 (@KendroLeSac) January 27, 2020

It is NOT a game. — Robert Joyner (@bobbyj1310) January 27, 2020

Biden has a LOT to defend. That guy comes with some pretty serious baggage. #swampy https://t.co/hglQJGuXKa — Crow (@sistercrow) January 27, 2020

VP Biden being the point man to rooting out corruption in Ukraine didn’t think his son sitting on the Board of Burisma, the most corrupt co in Ukraine was wrong is indefensible on so many levels. — ztan (@tantenaia) January 27, 2020

So it is US policy to get a Ukrainian prosecutor fired in order to get a billion bucks from the US? Sounds like the same crap that we are blaming Russia for doing to our democracy. Biden's son just happened to get this job with no experience because of nepotism. Sounds corrupt. — Underdawg47 (@Underdawg47) January 28, 2020

@JoeBiden proving more and more day by day that he is not Presidential material. — Louis Hecker (@lwhecker) January 27, 2020

Biden seems to be coming unglued….. — Diamond Dave (@DiamondSocks) January 27, 2020

Biden could address it any time, but he’s not taking questions from the press.

Wonder why? 🤔 — Bonnie O (@bloc52) January 27, 2020

I don’t think he or Hunter want to leave their “Cone of Silence” on this subject. — The Major 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@saltymarine80) January 28, 2020

I really hope we can put your theory to a test. And they put IG Atkinson on as well. — ChristianMiranda⭐⭐⭐ (@HartLock1) January 27, 2020

This is a pretty lousy bit of psychology. He, and you, have had a bad day. — Jared A. Chambers 🇺🇸 (@C4CEO) January 27, 2020

The fact that you're daring @realDonaldTrump's team to call Biden and that it would be a disaster tells me that's EXACTLY what they should do. — Tim Lajoie (@Tim_Lajoie_ME) January 27, 2020

You really need to go get checked on😤😤😤😤 — Martha (@Martha6448) January 27, 2020

