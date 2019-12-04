If Joe Biden won’t appear voluntarily to testify at a Senate impeachment trial, it looks like a Congressional subpoena might be in his future. Biden told Fox News’ Peter Doocy that he’s not going to “let them take their eye off the ball.”

.@JoeBiden tells @pdoocy he will not appear voluntarily if called as a witness in Senate impeachment trial, “No I’m not going to let them take their eye off the ball. The President is the one who has committed impeachable crimes and I’m not going to let him divert from that.” pic.twitter.com/HfGsHmad29 — Pat Ward (@WardDPatrick) December 4, 2019

SUBPOENA — Vinny (@vinnyc101) December 4, 2019

Joe admitted to doing what Trump has been accused of, and what Trump has been accused of is what Joe says is "impeachable." So Joe admits he should have been impeached while VPOTUS. — Jeff C (@SodaCtySheepdog) December 5, 2019

Biden can't be impeached, however, selling influence from the VP position is truly treason and has a severe punishment. He should have his own trial. — Mariano Urquiza (@murquiza) December 5, 2019

The president was going after YOUR corrupt dealings, Joey. Enough deflecting and framing @realDonaldTrump. YOU should burn, not our President. 🧐 https://t.co/BvTDPhq9VM — The Austere Critic 🧐 🇺🇸 (@Beethovenlover5) December 5, 2019

What is Joe Biden scared of? If he has nothing to hide, shouldn't he voluntarily appear before the Senate & clear his name live on National TV? — kumar (@kumar69781989) December 5, 2019

Cause he’s not wanting to get his covers pulled on his quest for office! — Robert D Ludlow (@donrobludlow) December 5, 2019

Biden is using the Impeachment process for personal political gain. — Rils (@RilsRislan) December 4, 2019

"Mr Biden do you welcome hearsay evidence for grounds to impeach you during a possible Biden presidency?" How hard is it to ask Biden or any Democrat candidate that question? — Al (@dir_allen) December 5, 2019

You mean he's going to obstruct the Senate's investigation? — Tim Joiner (@joinertek) December 5, 2019

so Biden thinks Trump should agree with everything the Dems want or it's obstruction of justice, but it's not if he doesn't want to. — nanabooboo (@nanabooboo19) December 5, 2019

What a joke. Now he’s hiding? Both sides are pathetic. — Subadai (@YeluDashi) December 5, 2019

I hear Hunter has indicated he will gladly testify as an expert witness for $50,000 a month. — ForTheTweets (@PostTweeter) December 5, 2019

He has no choice. If the Senate calls him, he must appear and take the 5th if he wants but he has no present executive privilege to even challenge a subpoena. — Only Fun (@JustChattingUp) December 5, 2019

Look Joe if they have to get Cornpop involved they will ! — Grady (@Grady1286) December 5, 2019

