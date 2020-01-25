The House impeachment managers had more than enough time to make their case over the last three days, but Saturday morning’s up-to-bat by White House counsel seems to have shaken up Rep. Adam Schiff and Sen. Chuck Schumer, who are still clinging to the idea of calling more witnesses in the hope that a crime will be found. The House had its chance to call witnesses and settled on a bunch of law professors.

Sen. Josh Hawley is prepared to call the Democrats’ bluff and says he’s already drafted motions to subpoena Adam Schiff, Joe Biden, Hunter Biden, and the unknown whistleblower to testify if the Senate votes to call witnesses.

I have drafted motions to subpoena Adam Schiff, the “whistleblower,” Hunter Biden, and Joe Biden to testify. If the Senate calls witnesses, I will ask for votes on all these next week https://t.co/NW1fuyYVF4 — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) January 25, 2020

The Biden campaign’s already sent the media their approved talking points, including that the whole Burisma scandal has been “debunked.”

