The Jerusalem Post is reporting that Rep. Rashida Tlaib was among those circulating an unverified claim that Israeli settlers had kidnapped and assaulted a 7-year-old boy and executed him by throwing him in a well to freeze to death.

Seth J. Frantzman reports:

A Twitter account called “Real Seif Bitar” tweeted that the boy had been kidnapped and executed and showed a video of the boy’s body being found by emergency services. The tweet claimed that the boy was kidnapped by “Israeli settlers, assaulted and thrown in a water well, was found this morning frozen to death in Beit Hanina, Jerusalem after Israeli forces assaulted search teams.” Palestinian politician Hanan Ashrawi re-tweeted the allegation and added “the heart just shatters, the pain is unbearable, no words.” Congresswoman Tlaib then retweeted the Ashrawi tweet that included the allegations.

As Eylon Levy tweeted, those retweets just added layer after layer of amplification to an unverified tweet by an unverified user.

Three layers of what for now appears to be a blood libel. From a faceless activist to a Palestinian government official to a US Congresswoman to a global audience of 898,000 followers. pic.twitter.com/spGwJAp5RT — Eylon Levy (@EylonALevy) January 25, 2020

.@RashidaTlaib again indulges in vile antisemitism and promotes a modern day blood libel against Jews! Where’s the Democrat’s outrage?! Where’s Chuck “watcher of Jews” Schumer to condemn these libelous calls to pointless violence?! They’re all complicit!https://t.co/Ew33NKw2xM — Dov Hikind (@HikindDov) January 25, 2020

.@RashidaTlaib spreading a blood libel. There is no evidence that the boy was "kidnapped and executed." He drowned in a cistern near his home. It was Israeli firefighters who found him, not "Israeli forces assaulted search teams." https://t.co/yZO7jdEgC8 https://t.co/TYu7Gm1IJu — Lahav Harkov (@LahavHarkov) January 25, 2020

And Ashrawi, who has her own experience spreading blood libels, even apologized for her tweet: pic.twitter.com/bgArC0q7gb — Lahav Harkov (@LahavHarkov) January 25, 2020

We don’t recall seeing a lot of apologies from Tlaib ever, over anything.

Looks like Seif Bitar, the source of the tweet, has been suspended from Twitter before:

And @BitarReal has a track record of not letting the truth interfere with taking advantage of a tragedy: https://t.co/mtere7gL7L — Mike Harris (@DrMikeH49) January 25, 2020

Remember the progressive freak-out when President Trump called MS-13 gang members "animals"?

Ashrawi “apologized” saying with breathtaking understatement that her false charge is “not certain”. Best I can tell Congresswoman @RashidaTlaib hasn’t even taken that little responsibility for her reckless retweet. — NYPop18 (@NYPop18) January 25, 2020

@RashidaTlaib , did you find your foot in your mouth again? Seems to be a common occurrence!

Maybe it's best for our politicians to tweet, as it gives us a better idea of who they really are.

