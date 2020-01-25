As Twitchy reported earlier, White House counsel was up to bat at the Senate impeachment trial Saturday morning, and law professor Jonathan Turley thought it was wise that they kept things short and sweet rather than subjecting the Senate “to mind-numbing repetition for 22 hours.”

Fox News’ Chad Pergram says that House impeachment manager Adam Schiff is a bit disappointed that the House may have to let President Trump’s lawyers have the last word, mischaracterizing everything the House set forth over those 22 hours. That’s especially rich coming from the guy who read his “parody” of the Ukraine call transcript into the official record.

Trending

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Adam SchiffChad Pergramimpeachment trialmischaracterizeSenatevideoWhite House Counsel