Fordham Law professor Zephyr Teachout has endorsed Bernie Sanders, and on Monday, The Guardian published her op-ed entitled, “‘Middle Class’ Joe Biden has a corruption problem – it makes him a weak candidate.”

‘Middle Class’ Joe Biden has a corruption problem – it makes him a weak candidate | Zephyr Teachout https://t.co/Ooxb56VheB — Zephyr Teachout (@ZephyrTeachout) January 20, 2020

Before you rush over to click on it, be aware that there’s absolutely no mention of Ukraine or Burisma in there anywhere; Teachout is more concerned with things like Joe Biden’s “pledge not to take money from the fossil fuel industry” right before he held a fundraiser with the founder of a fossil fuel conglomerate.

The “big” news is that the campaign’s “Bern Notice” newsletter highlighted the op-ed.

The day before the Senate impeachment trial against Trump begins, the Bernie Sanders campaign circulates this op-ed attack on Joe Biden pic.twitter.com/ReEsU2Lkrn — Mark Murray (@mmurraypolitics) January 20, 2020

Teachout, who has endorsed Sanders, cites 3 reasons in saying Biden has a "corruption problem" 1. He represented credit-card industry when he was Delaware SEN 2. He attended fundraiser with health-insurance lobbyists. 3. He attended a fundraiser with a fossil-fuel cofounder — Mark Murray (@mmurraypolitics) January 20, 2020

That’s Biden’s “corruption problem.” Hunter’s off the hook in this op-ed.

We’re just curious why an op-ed is called an “attack” on Biden — the two are running against each other for the same job — and what difference it makes that it was published right before the Senate impeachment trial. But The Daily Beast’s Sam Stein found it “remarkable.”

Remarkable. And makes clear that Sanders claim of running a clean campaign was hollow https://t.co/2EMlEEO62G — Sam Stein (@samstein) January 20, 2020

It’s not all sunshine and lollipops and Cory Booker among the Democratic candidates anymore — what a surprise. Watch as the Biden and Sanders camps fight it out though:

Remarkable how? Please explain — Keith Wade (@Keefwade) January 20, 2020

I think it's been clear Sanders takes as clean as anything that's not below the belt, that focuses on the person's political record. Not everyone's definition of course, but past instances seem to back up that idea. — Mac Giolla Chainnigh (@PaschalHL) January 20, 2020

Is anything in that op ed wrong? I read it, seemed pretty well sourced, it’s just that its ‘normal’ political corruption. Targeting your opponent’s legit weak spot isn’t a dirty campaign, he’s not alleging he has an illicit child or implying he murdered someone — Josh (@Keplerians) January 20, 2020

Seriously bro. Did you even read past the headline? The article is about Biden taking lots of money from the health care, credit card and fossil fuel industries 👍🏻 How is that remarkable? — Nathan Lamb (@nathanl75) January 20, 2020

"Someone running for a primary who points out their opponent's record and how Trump might use it against them in the general election is dirty politics" is an absolutely moronic political viewpoint to have. — The Festival Lawyer (@FestivalLawyer) January 20, 2020

LOL. It's not nice to say what happened — Joe Qualtieri🌹 (@JAJCNQ) January 20, 2020

How dare the campaign attempt to hold a rival candidate accountable — all cats are beautiful (@bornlost666) January 20, 2020

Someone explain politics to @samstein . He's obviously new to this. — Policy Not Platitudes 🌹 (@DonnyTinyHandz) January 21, 2020

This is the history of Sanders. He's been doing this for decades. Have you ever read the details provided by his women opponents in Vermont? And since 2015, the way he gives a platform to propagandists and then sits back & watches in silence as they do Bernie's dirty work — ☇RiotWomenn☇ (@riotwomennn) January 20, 2020

You say that like we havent been seeing what has been coming out of his camp since 2015 — Mean Maria is pretty sure white men are to blame (@mitchellscomet) January 20, 2020

Desperation. Didn’t get NY Times endorsement. Using the big guns now. — Debbie B (@Debb719) January 20, 2020

This makes me sick. — judith feldman (@judefeldman1) January 20, 2020

How many times this week are we gonna have to say: Comparing records is NOT an attack. This is a primary. This is what is supposed to happen! Biden has a very real problem of spending 40 years in congress being a corporate lapdog, while actively campaigning to cut Social Security — Tyler Durden (@TylerDurden516) January 20, 2020

I dearly hope they're not pretending that Zephyr Teachout, a former congressional candidate that Sanders fundraised for, is just the run-of-the-mill, totally-disinterested "anti-corruption expert". — heyincendiary (@heyincendiary) January 20, 2020

…and dishonest. An article written by one of the only congressional candidates to endorse Bernie, who in turn was among the first candidates endorsed by Bernie. (She lost.) Next up: Hunter Biden writes a critical op-ed about Bernie, and Joe Biden circulates it. — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) January 20, 2020

Exacty why, if Sanders does end up being the nominee, so many people feel like they have to hold their nose while voting for him. — dcole (@kids8587) January 20, 2020

It never was "clean." He just was doing it through surrogates and sneaky campaign maneuvers, then claiming to be unaware of the attacks. He can't rely on his own qualifications (or lack there of), so of course he always goes negative. — 🗽Lara🗽 (@Femmevixen) January 20, 2020

@BernieSanders and his henchmen are desperate. It's over Bernie and #IowaCaucus will prove it. — Jules (@jules_cesare) January 20, 2020

Going on the offensive is necessary. Biden is a horrible candidate and being that this is a two person race, he's wise to start this before Iowa. — Carlo (@yesthatCarlo) January 21, 2020

Disappointing Sam. I get it you just had a kid, you have secure that bag. Have to make sure the bosses see you sticking it to the scary old socialist. — AyGee (@AgrisleyOnes) January 20, 2020

This is not nice. Not nice at all — The Dapper Dames (@dapperdamesnysd) January 20, 2020

God I hate this fraud so much. — Victor (@Victor__Newman) January 20, 2020

It's remarkable how many people are more interested policing tone than actually examining the problems with candidates. — Billionaire Bootlicker (@billionsofboots) January 20, 2020

Yes, a candidate criticizing his opponent is irredeemably dirty. Excellent point. pic.twitter.com/20NJpqoS6T — Professor Chaos (@akaProfessorCha) January 20, 2020

I don’t get it — are candidates just not supposed to criticize and attack each other? What’s even the point of a primary — just to accept a coronation of a chosen candidate? — brent but winter ⛄️ (@brent858) January 20, 2020

Would it have been ok if this story ran on Tues or Wed? Or last week? When would have been best to hit pub? — brian abrams (@BrianAbrams) January 20, 2020

It's politics Sam. — Dog guy (@Catsorange1) January 20, 2020

Do Biden’s followers have a group name like the Yang Gang or the Bernie Bros? Because that would be really helpful in future posts when they’re tearing each other apart in the comments.

