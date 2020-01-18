One of the big, big pushes from the Bernie Sanders campaign against Joe Biden is that Biden, throughout his many, many years in Washington, has either tried to cut or privatize Social Security. During a campaign stop Saturday, Biden accused the Sanders campaign of putting out a “doctored” video of him agreeing with Paul Ryan’s plan.

Watch: For the first time @JoeBiden criticizes @BernieSanders campaign for pushing video comparing Biden and Paul Ryan's stances on social security. Biden says its "beneath" Sanders' campaign and hopes that they'll "disown" it @cbsnews pic.twitter.com/SxOqE8VThd — Bo Erickson CBS (@BoKnowsNews) January 18, 2020

“There’s a little doctored video going around … put out by one of Bernie’s people” Biden says in Indianola IA, taking issue with Bernie’s campaign attacks about Social Security The video is not doctored. The dispute is whether Biden “lauded” Paul Ryan https://t.co/4Twu4UnlRY — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) January 18, 2020

Biden continues to call the video “simply a lie … a flat lie…” Again, the video is not a “lie.” Background here on the Sanders-Biden Social Security fight that Sanders ultimately avoided engaging in at Tuesday’s debate https://t.co/eNOP6f1hje — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) January 18, 2020

The Washington Post’s fact-checker, Glenn Kessler, says it’s false to say Biden “lauded a Paul Ryan proposal to cut Social Security.”

The Bernie Sanders campaign said Joe Biden lauded a Paul Ryan proposal to cut Social Security. That’s False. https://t.co/3wkD81hWQX via @PolitiFact — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) January 18, 2020

the wheels are falling off the no malarkey express — Bookie Stompers (@BookieStompers) January 18, 2020

In response, the Sanders campaign accused Biden of trying to doctor his public record on Social Security.

A response from @BernieSanders campaign manager @fshakir: “Joe Biden should be honest with voters and stop trying to doctor his own public record of consistently and repeatedly trying to cut Social Security … [VP] is on tape proudly bragging about it on multiple occasions.” https://t.co/t6KDdF5e28 pic.twitter.com/av2BOLgMNW — Cara Korte (@CaraKorte) January 18, 2020

Sanders supporters sure have collected a lot of video from the archives.

The Sanders campaign has made it clear that they are going after Biden's main supporters (older folks & black folks). They're obviously desperate and can't win on Sanders' merit, so they slander & create falsehoods instead. #WeKnowJoe though & his policies. #Biden2020 — Dawn (Switch) 🥁 (@dawn_switch) January 18, 2020

Joe is lying. It was not doctored its a real video. — Kuato Lives No War on Iran (@LivesKuato) January 18, 2020

It is doctored. Politifact checked and they’re still running with it. — 🇵🇷 Angel text 3 0 3 3 0 in TX 🥁🇵🇷 (@AngelRaldiriz) January 18, 2020

Sanders is out for blood but the reality is Biden will come out on top. — Right Wing Hack (@GOPSubhumanScum) January 18, 2020

This is great: Sanders and Biden are now fighting an ugly fight, just as Sanders and Elizabeth Warren are calling each other liars. More, please.

Is Joe Biden saying this is “doctored”? pic.twitter.com/J4LveO5K1W — Brook Hines (@nashville_brook) January 18, 2020

Is Joe Biden saying his comments here, which are also in the Congressional Record, are “doctored”? pic.twitter.com/PMYzlnxIxc — Brook Hines (@nashville_brook) January 18, 2020

Biden is lyinghttps://t.co/oQUYBXLn0j — KloboCop 🌹🐬 اشتهارد (@BadSunAK) January 18, 2020

why would they disown a matter of public record? Joe's problem is with Joe — Pure Malarkey (@puremalarkey) January 18, 2020

https://t.co/J2SOUMQtyj This video is not doctored. Listen to it with your own ears. Not a single cut as he explains how "pay for it" besides him talking about cutting social security and medicare. Joe is a democrat in name only, his voting record and views algin with the GOP. — Francis (@Frrancis) January 18, 2020

All of the Democrats are running so far to the left of Biden he’s being accused of being aligned with the GOP — that, and he also suggested he’d consider a Republican as a running mate. Poor Joe doesn’t realize where the Democrat party has gone since he was vice president.

Nah. Comparing records is fair game and Joe's record sucks. — JustSomeDudeJustSaysNoToWarWithIran🌹 (@nutxaq) January 18, 2020

Biden is lying, trying to whitewash his war record & his record on cutting social safety nets. Big liability for the general election.https://t.co/Ce06ZSVscp — The M4All Realness Challenge (@BichonSnuggles) January 18, 2020

It's "beneath" them to point out the truth? Why are you so eager to sweep your own actions under the rug, Mr Vice President? — Porn Cop (@bablobiggins) January 18, 2020

Joe Biden really is the Democrat's version of Trump. — 5 min conversation (@ehnottooxabi) January 18, 2020

The truth hurts, Joe. — Eric (@ETTC19) January 18, 2020

Biden is *literally* lying now. — Joe Calarco (@SurrealCalarco) January 18, 2020

Ummm. That video isn't doctored. Those are his words. The fact check said that Politifact thought he was being sarcastic. 🙄 — Patrick🌹 (@Plindsey2323) January 18, 2020

Major policy difference between Sanders and Biden. And Bernie’s ‘people’ did not doctor a video. Stop lying Joe. — janeruthraphael (@janeruthsozo) January 18, 2020

Years that Biden pushed for cuts to Social Security: 1980s

1990s

2000s

2010s That’s a lot of video to doctor. https://t.co/lQDfYpzXNu — Ryan Grim (@ryangrim) January 18, 2020

Which video is doctored? Did they doctor the different transcripts too? He’s said that Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid might need to be cut multiple times 😂 — will 🌹🍷 (@31WA) January 18, 2020

So Sanders should have to "disown" Biden saying on multiple occasions, on video, that he wants to cut social security? LOL — Aaron (@AJWalton11) January 18, 2020

He’s never said it but ok. — Nicholas Richardson (@Slicknickshady) January 18, 2020

Joe may still not realize that things are recorded. Someone should tell him that his lies will catch up to him and crush him. We've had enough of liars! — Aggressive progressive 🌹 (@lilradishn) January 18, 2020

This is just completely absurd. — Dylan Miles (@king_of_bob) January 18, 2020

Joe Biden is going to lie thru the entire primary and no one in the MSM will come and bluntly say he is lying. The word they need to use is Joe is a liar. — Yeah. Good. Ok. (@c_Kid1) January 18, 2020

Joe Biden sniffs people's hair. — Octoberfleshed (@Octoberfleshed) January 18, 2020

We have a lot of video of that, too.

We don’t know where all of Joe Biden’s Twitter followers are but they’d better get to work defending the guy online — the Bernie Bros are all over it.

Related: