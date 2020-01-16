This news comes to us from the New York Times, and it’s not surprising that 1) James Comey is being investigated for leaking, and 2) the New York Times would choose to frame it in the way they did. Check this out spin:

Breaking News: U.S. prosecutors appear to be scrutinizing whether James Comey illegally disclosed classified secrets, part of an unusual inquiry into years-old leaks that leaves law enforcement officials open to accusations of politicizing their work https://t.co/ZEA82KJYei — The New York Times (@nytimes) January 16, 2020

“An inquiry into years-old disclosures of classified information is highly unusual and leaves law enforcement officials open to accusations of politicizing their work.” Yeah, that’s the real story here. Here’s The Daily Wire’s take without the spin:

BREAKING: Feds Investigating Comey Over Leak Tied To Hillary Investigation, Report Says https://t.co/A5JqNs3Xwv — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) January 16, 2020

Federal investigators seem to be interested in a document scraped from Russian computers and concerning the investigation into Hillary Clinton and her mishandling of classified information.

Ryan Saavedra reports:

The Times noted that the document in question came from Dutch intelligence operatives who scraped sensitive information from Russian computers, which included an alleged email exchange between then-Democratic National Committee Chairwoman Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) and an official of leftist billionaire George Soros’ Open Society Foundations. The email, which Wasserman Schultz and the official from Open Society Foundations both deny, apparently suggested that then-Attorney General Loretta E. Lynch would make sure that the Department of Justice did not criminally prosecute then-presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. “That document was one of the key factors that drove Mr. Comey to hold a news conference in July 2016 announcing that investigators would recommend no charges against Mrs. Clinton,” The Times added. “Typically, senior Justice Department officials would decide how to proceed in such a high-profile case, but Mr. Comey was concerned that if Ms. Lynch played a central role in deciding whether to charge Mrs. Clinton, Russia could leak the email.”

But let’s just let that slide, just like everything else connected to Hillary Clinton, because it’s “years old” and it would appear politically motivated to look into it — just like looking into the Bidens and Ukraine.

If only conservatives could be as enthusiastic about the Durham report as liberals were about the Mueller report — but look how that turned out for them.

