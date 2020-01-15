The big, breaking news at the moment is that Speaker Nancy Pelosi is getting ready to finally sign those two articles of impeachment so they can be sent over to the Senate.

Pelosi: "Today we will make history…Make it be very clear that this president will be held accountable, that no one is above the law" https://t.co/vG8Xz9WYwz pic.twitter.com/zEZmlyewA9 — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 15, 2020

Journalists are especially aroused by the mighty array of pens Pelosi is going to use.

These are the pens that Pelosi will use to sign the two articles of impeachment and the resolution that passed today pic.twitter.com/T0CWQ1sIqd — Lauren Gambino (@laurenegambino) January 15, 2020

That’s a lot of pens.

The pens Pelosi will use to sign the articles of impeachment pic.twitter.com/lskRVsTLft — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) January 15, 2020

Pieces of history in high demand https://t.co/qrOzFwKc7m — Kasie Hunt (@kasie) January 15, 2020

We wonder if the value will depreciate once President Trump is cleared by the Senate. Probably not. We don’t doubt they’re in high demand, but …

I see @SpeakerPelosi is so "solemn" and "somber" about this show trial that she's ready to sign the articles with multiple pens, meaning she's going to be handing out souvenirs to her fellow Democrats. What a scam. — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) January 15, 2020

Solem & Sober 🤣😜 — Trump Girl 💯 (@MarieRock4eva) January 15, 2020

Such somberness. Much sadness. — William S. Horn (@WilliamSHorn3) January 15, 2020

Hey!! She is prayerful too 😉 😂 — sherjen.buckler (Jenny) (@sherjenbuckler) January 15, 2020

So solemn. So tragic. — Michael Francis (@MikeMickJee) January 15, 2020

Very somber impeachment process wherein everyone gets a commemorative pen. — Michael Shapiro (@mis2127) January 15, 2020

So solemn and somber she’ll be giving souvenirs. #ImpeachmentHoax — J. Garcia (@ElHefeGarcia) January 15, 2020

So “sad,” that a dozen commemorative pens had to be used. #impeachment https://t.co/835mLH9Rap — Joel B. Pollak (@joelpollak) January 15, 2020

You can almost feel how somber the occasion is through the photo. — Todd of Mischief (@AndToddsaid) January 15, 2020

Trophy pens — Howard(not)the Duck (@Reiuxcat) January 15, 2020

So appropriate thing to do would be to auction them off for personal profit or something, right? — Matt Singer (@mattsinger7) January 15, 2020

Whose "souvenir" pen from @SpeakerPelosi's made-for-TV impeach articles signing will end up on eBay first? — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) January 15, 2020

which you’ll be able to buy on eBay in about 6 months for a buck fifty. seriously though , what happens to all the impeachment merch when this gets dismissed? Send it all to African kids or something? Like the losing t-shirts from the super bowl? — Dupont (@FaireDupont) January 15, 2020

At least Dems will have a keepsake to remember the day they gave up control of the House. — Brad Bravo (@BradBravo42) January 15, 2020

The partisan pens that guarantee @realDonaldTrump re-election. — john O'scallen (@obpair) January 15, 2020

Will she be passing out complimentary flasks of booze or is she keeping them for herself? — Robin RN (@robin012009) January 15, 2020

Is she aware that a pen can be used more than once? — Big Chungus (@CaptainBruce5) January 15, 2020

I mean…do we need a different pen for every page? — Jared (@Wpark83) January 15, 2020

Clown move — total ©onsciousness (@WaukeSlosh) January 15, 2020

Gen MacArthur only used 5 or 6 pens to sign Japan's surrender ending World War ll.

Pelosi, being a clown, is using pens as T-Ball participation trophies.https://t.co/i4dpSwhVFz — "Oh Lisa!" (@HStowit) January 15, 2020

Let’s see what they paid for those before we decide to let them run healthcare. — GumShoeshi (@Shoeshi13) January 15, 2020

Any pics of her bottle of vodka — Suzanne (@Suzanne13633068) January 15, 2020

Huh. I would have figured they would have used crayons since the Dems are acting like Kindergartners. — TrashPanda 🇺🇸 (@TrashPa98954284) January 15, 2020

Nobody cares #SeinfeldImpeachment — Texas Proud TEXT TRUMP to 88022 (@texan_maga) January 15, 2020

So sad and tragic as she smiles signing the articles of impeachment and fosters a media circus around it. https://t.co/BLQvlebqzH — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) January 15, 2020

* * *

Update:

Here’s a very solemn and prayerful Nancy Pelosi handing out the party favors:

Just walked through aftermath of this “signing ceremony.” Dems were giddy with excitement in Capitol hallway, asking, “Did you get your pen?” The American people will hold House Dems accountable for making a mockery of their duty to the Constitution. pic.twitter.com/nASTD2oc6V — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) January 15, 2020

