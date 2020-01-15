The big, breaking news at the moment is that Speaker Nancy Pelosi is getting ready to finally sign those two articles of impeachment so they can be sent over to the Senate.

Journalists are especially aroused by the mighty array of pens Pelosi is going to use.

That’s a lot of pens.

We wonder if the value will depreciate once President Trump is cleared by the Senate. Probably not. We don’t doubt they’re in high demand, but …

Trending

* * *

Update:

Here’s a very solemn and prayerful Nancy Pelosi handing out the party favors:

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: impeachmentKasie HuntNancy Pelosipens