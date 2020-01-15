The story itself comes from the Associated Press, but NBC News has posted it on their website, so we’re guessing NBC came up with the headline to this piece. It really doesn’t matter, though — the two news organizations are obviously in sync.

In either case, we’re supposed to believe that Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee is ready to put his signature on an anti-gay adoption bill.

The comments are already full of things like, “Republicans are garbage” and “Boycott Tennessee,” but the whole article is worth reading before commenting.

The AP reports:

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced Tuesday that he’ll sign into law a measure that would assure continued taxpayer funding of faith-based foster care and adoption agencies even if they exclude LGBT families and others based on religious beliefs.

The GOP-controlled Senate gave the bill final passage on the first day of the 2020 legislative session after it was initially approved by the House last April. The bill was sent to the Republican governor amid warnings by critics of possible negative consequences for Tennessee’s reputation.

Oh no — possible negative consequences for Tennessee’s reputation. Does that mean Hollywood will have a fit and swear not to film there ever again?

So it’s an anti-gay bill because it funds Christian-based adoption services? Let’s see how that worked out for the children:

In 2011, Illinois declined to renew its state contract with Catholic Charities adoption services due to its policy of refusing child placement to same-sex couples. Catholic Charities has also stopped handling adoptions in Washington D.C., Massachusetts and San Francisco over concerns they would be required to act against their religious beliefs.

This is like the Little Sisters of the Poor getting dragged to court all over again, or Chick-fil-A pulling its donations to the Salvation Army.

Trending

Should taxpayer money go toward faith-based organizations? That’s an honest debate, but this headline is anything but honest.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: adoptionanti-gayAssociated PressBill Leefaith-basedheadlineLGBTnbc newsTennessee