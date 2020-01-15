As Twitchy reported, reporters were lined up to take pictures of the hundred or so pens that Speaker Nancy Pelosi had lined up to sign the two articles of impeachment against President Trump. But even CNN’s panel was taken aback by Pelosi handing out the souvenir pens after the signing, noting that that’s usually reserved for things like signing landmark legislation, not a “sad and tragic” occasion like impeachment.

Look how somber and tragic:

Trending

Like that “Merry Impeachment” tweet from the Washington Post staff having drinks?

The pens are even more likely to be collector’s items now that it’s been reported there’s a misspelling on them:

Bonus zinger from Sen. Ted Cruz:

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: articlesCNNimpeachmentjarringmisspellingNancy Pelosioff-messagepens