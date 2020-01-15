As Twitchy reported, reporters were lined up to take pictures of the hundred or so pens that Speaker Nancy Pelosi had lined up to sign the two articles of impeachment against President Trump. But even CNN’s panel was taken aback by Pelosi handing out the souvenir pens after the signing, noting that that’s usually reserved for things like signing landmark legislation, not a “sad and tragic” occasion like impeachment.

Look how somber and tragic:

Nancy Pelosi is so solemn and somber to impeach @realDonaldTrump. Has anyone checked on her to make sure she's okay? pic.twitter.com/7jNnJi7rMc — BlazeTV (@BlazeTV) January 15, 2020

CNN panel bashes Nancy Pelosi for handing out impeachment pens. It was a “jarring” “celebration” pic.twitter.com/oQlI8tgIW0 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) January 15, 2020

The worst they could muster was that it was “off message.” A little risky for the cause, you see. https://t.co/3W1lyLjTW3 — Joel B. Pollak (@joelpollak) January 15, 2020

Not off message, it's honesty — JG Bennet (@FakeLeftSucks) January 15, 2020

Yep that was pretty tacky. Downright disgusting actually. — Ray Jones (@RJCCW) January 15, 2020

You know Nancy screwed up when CNN criticizes. They only criticize Dems about once every 18 years. — whitecoyote (@whitecoyote3) January 15, 2020

I guess bossman Zucker caved in to seeing #CNNisGarbage trending and told his puppets to do a little face saving. — Terry Kern (@JimConn04125141) January 15, 2020

Wow they saw that too. And I thought CNN was blind. Go figure. — gshell1234 (@gshell1234) January 16, 2020

Solemn and prayerful, no doubt. — Wandering Jew (@avrahamkorea) January 16, 2020

Her doing this was a really good thing. It reminds all the independents what a sham this whole thing is. — Snake Plissken (@JustaSoldierUS) January 16, 2020

Did she do selfies too ? — Zamster 🇺🇸 (@zamster201) January 16, 2020

What???? That is breaking news for sure. CNN was on the correct side of a story? Can we prove this? Sounds too amazing to be true. — mike (@mike77barry) January 16, 2020

This was a planned response.

CNN isn't the least bit surprised by Pelosi's behaviour, they are simply doing a little damage control for the Dems. I'm sure many of the folk working at @CNN are doing something to celebrate as well. — 😓 Prince Andrew's sweat glands 😓 (@Pseudologichunt) January 16, 2020

Nothing says "somber" quite like trophies and shit-eating grins. pic.twitter.com/rxIXZjAh7r — 𝚒'𝚖 𝚊 𝚑𝚒𝚐𝚑𝚠𝚊𝚢 𝚝𝚜𝚊𝚛 (@BecketAdams) January 16, 2020

Like that “Merry Impeachment” tweet from the Washington Post staff having drinks?

CNN's Wolf Blitzer: "They'll have those pens for the rest of their lives" But a lot of them won't have their seats in Congress much longer! 31 Dems in Trump-won districts: "I came to Congress and all I got was this lousy Pelosi pen"pic.twitter.com/zG4mcfdyKY — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) January 15, 2020

The pens are even more likely to be collector’s items now that it’s been reported there’s a misspelling on them:

According to a report on MSNBC the pens had to be re-ordered. The first batch had United spelled incorrectly. — Retread 🇩🇪🔨 (@Retread03) January 16, 2020

Check out the word United on those pens! — Vicki Jones (@JonesJonestoo) January 16, 2020

Commemorative pens for impeachment is absurd in itself. Of course they misspelled "united". — Paul Morelli (@PaulOPinion) January 16, 2020

The commemorative Impeachment pens that were handed out had “United” spelled wrong on them. It doesn’t surprise me that the Democrats couldn’t spell that word since it was a partisan, one sided, and divisive vote. pic.twitter.com/UQ026hLIsV — Benny (@bennyjohnson) January 16, 2020

Bonus zinger from Sen. Ted Cruz:

Given the circus in the House, I’m surprised she didn’t use crayons. 🎪 🖍 🎪 https://t.co/hGTIGvb2Ey — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 16, 2020

