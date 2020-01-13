Until we can have Gov. Greg Abbott as governor of our states too, we just have to sit back and enjoy watching him run Texas. The White Settlement church shooting might be gone from the headlines (“the good guy with a gun” narrative doesn’t play well among the media), but hero Jack Wilson was awarded the Governor’s Medal of Courage Monday.

The 71-year-old Wilson, who dropped a potential mass shooter in seconds, is a firearms instructor, former reserve deputy, and volunteer head of security at the West Freeway Church of Christ.

