We haven’t covered this yet at Twitchy because we’re just not that into the royal family, but by now you’ve probably heard that Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle have announced they’re “stepping back” from royal duties, are seeking to become financially independent, and are considering moving out of the U.K. The queen was not amused.

Keep in mind that Prince Harry has said he has “eco-anxiety” so severe he “struggles to get out of bed in the morning.” He’ll also be flying back and forth between his home in the U.K. and the couple’s second home in Canada. Oh, and they might buy a house in Los Angeles so Markle can score some sweet-paying acting gigs — but not until President Trump is out of office.

Harry and Meghan don’t want to live in LA until Trump leaves office https://t.co/U4FEvmGA67 pic.twitter.com/3Qq9VmXMei — Page Six (@PageSix) January 13, 2020

Tamar Lapin writes that “Markle, 38, has said she won’t move back while Trump is president, according to the Mail, citing her friends.” OK, so not the best sourcing on this one, but we have little doubt she said it, just like so many celebrities said they were moving to Canada (but not Mexico, curiously) if Trump won.

Does anyone care?

He is so whipped. Total soy boy now. Sad. — Jen A- Text TRUMP to 88022🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@JenATweeter) January 13, 2020

Typical younger brother. Gotta be different, gotta do his own thing. What a p*ssy — Nick Capozzi (@realNickCapozzi) January 13, 2020

Trump will be in office longer than their sham marriage will last. 👌🏻 — Mindy Robinson 🇺🇸 (@iheartmindy) January 13, 2020

Great. They won’t ruin our country till 2025. They’ll probably be divorced by then. — SB (@ShannonCLK) January 13, 2020

She will long have disposed of him before Trump leaves in 2024🤣 — StrangelyRevered (@ShaolinKungFu81) January 13, 2020

Best reason I’ve heard yet to vote Trump in 2020. — RogueMillennielle🧘🏼‍♀️ (@RMillennielle) January 13, 2020

And I thought Trump was going to win in a landslide before this. — Velvet’s List (@TMIWITW) January 13, 2020

Good. Stay in Canada. — Great Plains Girl 🇺🇸 (@HeartlandRaised) January 13, 2020

Canada can have them — Lisa Boothe (@LisaMarieBoothe) January 13, 2020

Instead they choose to live in the country where the leader dresses in blackface. — Trumpocrat (@PaulObrienUSA) January 13, 2020

Who? — The 🐰 FOO (@PolitiBunny) January 13, 2020

Look, I love the constitution as much as the next guy, but what can we do about letting Trump serve more than just 2 terms? — Michael (@mcaark) January 13, 2020

Let’s just give Trump like 5 or 6 more terms just in case…. — Jake Dylans (@JakeDylans) January 13, 2020

Thank you, Harry and Meghan, for your in kind contribution to the Trump 2020 campaign. — Rosco Roberts (@RoscoRoberts1) January 13, 2020

LOL. No castles and polo teams in LA 😂 pic.twitter.com/FdPNKatyBC — Foolscap Steve (@Foolscap8) January 13, 2020

Translation: they dont want homeless people flinging poo at them — Stinky T. Cat (@stinkytcat1) January 13, 2020

They’ll be in for a rude awakening when they do move to LA and become third tier celebrities. Americans may be obsessed with royalty but not even Windsors can compete with the Hollywood elite. — Nate (on the) Stone (@nes_nathan) January 13, 2020

So they’ll be here in 5 years. No wonder Harry’s family doesn’t talk to him. He was once so likable & so much like his mother but he’s just a pathetic liberal lap dog now. It is going to be fun seeing him move to LA eventually. He’s going to hate every single thing about it.😂😂 — JP (@CzechYourself80) January 13, 2020

Good. So who do we have to elect in 2024 to keep them out then? — Tommy (@KTommy2067) January 13, 2020

Who invited them? 🙃 — Jellenne (@jellen805) January 13, 2020

outstanding, we have enough crazed liberals — @phknlibidot 🇺🇸 (@phknlibidot) January 13, 2020

Who the hell wants them? — Annie La B 🦅🇺🇸 (@arelab13) January 13, 2020

Canada, we guess.

