Earlier this week, the Washington Post’s Dave Weigel called this the “quote of the day,” and yet he wouldn’t name the member of Congress who said it. We mean, if it’s the quote of the day, someone clever must have said it. So who?

Quote of the day so far, from a Dem member of Congress reacting to Iran’s limited strikes: “You need two crazy leaders to start a war, and fortunately, Iran doesn’t have one.” — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) January 8, 2020

Seeing anti-regime protests breaking out in Iran Saturday with Iranians shouting, “Down with Khamenei,” The Hill’s Joe Concha wondered if it was still quote of the day.

So is this still the quote of the day given what the world is witnessing out of Iran today? https://t.co/iItGjobqDP — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) January 11, 2020

We still want to know which member of Congress said it.

Names, please. — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) January 8, 2020

Tim, should Novak have printed Eagleton's name with the "acid, amnesty, and abortion" quote? Not comparing this quote to that (in accuracy or importance), but what is your rule here? — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) January 8, 2020

I think anonymous ad hominem is only acceptable when it tells us something about political dynamics. Novak was revealing deep apprehension in high Democratic circles about McGovern's vulnerabilities.

Does your quote *reveal* anything? Or does it just give a Dem a free shot? — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) January 8, 2020

I don't think it's a free shot at all. It's revealing of how some Dems are so despairing about Trump that they give Iran credit for not escalating. — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) January 8, 2020

And I generally agree with you. I hate hate hate "one GOP rep who asked to remain anonymous said Trump is bad" stories, which is why I don't write them. — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) January 8, 2020

You could easily read it in a different way: they are so upset about Trump scoring what they fear to be a PR victory in America during an election year that they'd rather praise the Ayatollah than give him any credit. I think that take governs 99% of the adverse response here. — Esoteric Jeff (@EsotericCD) January 8, 2020

Yeah, I'm only eye-rolling at the people who think "reporter thinks quote of the day is something he agrees with and will tattoo on his chest" — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) January 8, 2020

Maybe naming who said it would keep people from conflating Weigel with what he declared quote of the day.

