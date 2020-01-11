Earlier this week, the Washington Post’s Dave Weigel called this the “quote of the day,” and yet he wouldn’t name the member of Congress who said it. We mean, if it’s the quote of the day, someone clever must have said it. So who?

Seeing anti-regime protests breaking out in Iran Saturday with Iranians shouting, “Down with Khamenei,” The Hill’s Joe Concha wondered if it was still quote of the day.

We still want to know which member of Congress said it.

Maybe naming who said it would keep people from conflating Weigel with what he declared quote of the day.

