On January 4, President Trump tweeted a warning to Iran about retaliation, saying that the United States had targeted 52 Iranian sites, one for each of the hostages taken in 1979, “and those targets, and Iran itself, WILL BE HIT VERY FAST AND VERY HARD” if American lives are taken. Plenty were outraged and accused the president of war crimes for saying some of the targets were cultural sites of great importance to Iran.

That warning inspired an adjunct professor at Babson College to post a couple of American “cultural sites” that the Iranians might consider adding to their list of American targets: the Mall of America and the Kardashians’ home.

We kind of get what he was going for — it’s more a slam on American culture than America itself — but 1) some nut in the U.S. sobbing over Qasem Soleimani’s death might take it seriously, and 2) the college was not amused by the suggestion of violence:

‘Babson College condemns any type of threatening words and/or actions condoning violence and/or hate. This particular post from a staff member on his personal Facebook page clearly does not represent the values and culture of Babson College,’ they wrote.

‘While we understand he has deleted the posts, we have immediately suspended him, with pay, pending the completion of our investigation.’

Hours later the school announced he’d been fired. You’d think a professor would be smarter.

Juanita Broaddrick caught the story:

We believe you.

