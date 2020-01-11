On January 4, President Trump tweeted a warning to Iran about retaliation, saying that the United States had targeted 52 Iranian sites, one for each of the hostages taken in 1979, “and those targets, and Iran itself, WILL BE HIT VERY FAST AND VERY HARD” if American lives are taken. Plenty were outraged and accused the president of war crimes for saying some of the targets were cultural sites of great importance to Iran.

That warning inspired an adjunct professor at Babson College to post a couple of American “cultural sites” that the Iranians might consider adding to their list of American targets: the Mall of America and the Kardashians’ home.

We kind of get what he was going for — it’s more a slam on American culture than America itself — but 1) some nut in the U.S. sobbing over Qasem Soleimani’s death might take it seriously, and 2) the college was not amused by the suggestion of violence:

‘Babson College condemns any type of threatening words and/or actions condoning violence and/or hate. This particular post from a staff member on his personal Facebook page clearly does not represent the values and culture of Babson College,’ they wrote. ‘While we understand he has deleted the posts, we have immediately suspended him, with pay, pending the completion of our investigation.’

Hours later the school announced he’d been fired. You’d think a professor would be smarter.

Juanita Broaddrick caught the story:

And…. there’s more traitorous creeps just like him still teaching our children. Professor is fired after saying Iran should bomb the Mall of America and the Kardashians' home https://t.co/g0LwhRxudq — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) January 11, 2020

This is what is wrong with our young people now. It's scary. — Melissa🇺🇸⭐⭐⭐ (@Melissa82225794) January 11, 2020

At least he got fired vs promoted! — Chris Lawton (@NMLifestyles) January 11, 2020

Things are looking up. Usually bad actors like these are promoted at the university. There’s always a home for him at the main stream media and be classified as an expert. CNN, MSNBC, CBS, ABC, NYT. — Bulldog (@CharlesFolda) January 11, 2020

What can a student learn from this professor? — Paul Fischer (@paulfischer60) January 11, 2020

He should be in jail — Marie (@Marie9690) January 11, 2020

At least they’re starting to fire these idiots — Birdie (@mz_birdie223) January 11, 2020

What in the name of CHRIST is wrong with these people? — Jim Vanstone (@VanstoneJim) January 11, 2020

This is beyond words! — JDigatono (@DigatonoJ) January 11, 2020

Have you seen pictures of The Mall Of America lately? — Captain Louis "Sleepy Joe" Renault (@Ajah1551) January 11, 2020

Why bomb the Mall of America ????? It’s full of Somalis who are all Muslims — cathy flis (@CathyFlis) January 11, 2020

When are they going to draw a distinction between shouting fire in a crowded theater, inciting, and the 1st Amendment… and I'm not referring to words that make you want to cry – snowflakes. — Mitch Kane – TEAM TRUMP – Text FIGHT to 88022 (@MitchellKane258) January 11, 2020

He seems nice 😀🙄 — ♥️Angel_13♥️ (@Angel1350852961) January 11, 2020

Good thing he was an adjunct professor. If he'd been tenured, there's no way the school could have fired him. In another life I worked in academia; if I told you all I saw, you'd never stop throwing up. — Tancred d'Hauteville⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@Tancred1096) January 11, 2020

We believe you.

Related: