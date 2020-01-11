The Guardian has published an open letter from teen climate alarmist Greta Thunberg and 20 other children in advance of the World Economic Forum in Davos listing their demands of the world’s leading countries.

She also notes that “many of us who signed this are children,” so “do not make up your own quotes or twist our words.” We’ve read the whole piece and can guarantee it wasn’t written by a 16-year-old, and we were a little disappointed that it wasn’t a list of demands, but rather just one:

We demand that at this year’s forum, participants from all companies, banks, institutions and governments immediately halt all investments in fossil fuel exploration and extraction, immediately end all fossil fuel subsidies and immediately and completely divest from fossil fuels. We don’t want these things done by 2050, 2030 or even 2021, we want this done now – as in right now.

Kids often want things right now.

“We don’t want these things done by 2050, 2030 or even 2021, we want this done now – as in right now.” It’s a new decade, from now on every day will be crucial. I write with 20 other young activists. These are our demands for the #WorldEconomicForum :https://t.co/GVcDtoU7gh — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) January 10, 2020

And please remember, many of us who have signed this are children, many of us live under constant threat just for communicating the situation we are in. So do not make up your own quotes or twist our words. Quote what we actually say instead. — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) January 10, 2020

We just did quote what you actually said. It’s also not going to happen right now no matter how many young activists sign it.

Yeah, because that’s realistic doing it RIGHT NOW — Philip of the Green (@philhirstgreen) January 10, 2020

The green tech to replace fossil fuels in America is not ready yet. It is not cheap enough; only the wealthy left can justify the cost. It is not efficient enough; gasoline cars are at peak efficiency. We are energy independent with a booming fossil fuel workforce. Slow down. — owa-tagoo-siam (@sfewp) January 10, 2020

Answer this.

If the world stopped using fossil fuels today, what would we do tomorrow?

Do you & yours have plans in place? — Giant Killer on Guard (@Andrew30573975) January 10, 2020

How easy you see everything, in the wonderful world of dreams everything is possible and easier, but reality is another. Doing so would be the biggest global crisis, and many people starving to death — Miguelanguelo (@manraiz) January 10, 2020

Greta, serious question here: Since when should world leaders feel obligated to accede to super-expensive, utterly ridiculous bad-weather-preventing demands from a random group of unelected children? — Tom Nelson (@tan123) January 10, 2020

Silly child. — LAW (@samoht23) January 10, 2020

you're in no position to demand anything — Kevin Pick (@KevinMPick) January 10, 2020

'Suggestions', darling child… not 'demands'… — @JohnMcKay (@jhnmcky) January 10, 2020

I want a magical pony — Crunchwrap Supreme (@OaxacaChaka) January 10, 2020

Sod off. Pretty please. — Richard H (@richard_halley1) January 10, 2020

You are not writing anything, it's all written by professional manipulators. Even this twitter account is being handled by hired people. — AlexRBR (@AlexRBR33) January 10, 2020

Is this jester just wheeled from event to event by the lobbyist group behind her?! — PDJT (@PDJT2016) January 10, 2020

Good luck with China… — Nibbles (@MouseAnomalous) January 11, 2020

You poor thing!! I'll pray for you. — John Pisula (@JohnPisulaMBA) January 10, 2020

When was the last time you went to your school? — MEME जनता पार्टी (MJP)🇮🇳 (@memejanta) January 10, 2020

You know what we demand? That you get an education and your parents do the activism. — The Tiki Glass🍺 (@dgramlin1977) January 10, 2020

Spoken like an angry preteen having a temper tantrum — gillian (@gillianbdoll) January 11, 2020

Can’t wait until you are introduced to the adult world — Kerry 💕’s Qaseem (@WayneBolinger) January 11, 2020

Meaningless gibberish — Mark Stano (@DrMarkStano) January 11, 2020

Is this the Forum where 1,500 people flew in on their fossil fuel burning private jets to talk about the importance of burning less fossil fuel?https://t.co/KsEKjZdV4a — Kahlia Jarral (@KahliaJarral) January 10, 2020

Davos. Everyone should go by boat and bike. — 🍩DEL☕️ (@SenorDel1) January 11, 2020

So you are mixing with an elite group of crony capitalists who will never change their lifestyle but who would like the rest of us to live like peasants. You will look back on this time in your life as a major mistake — John Stretch (@johnstretch) January 11, 2020

We doubt it; she’ll always be coddled like a child no matter how old she is just because she will always act like a child.

