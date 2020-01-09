At the moment, President Trump is addressing a YUGE audience at a campaign rally in Toledo, but earlier he had the opportunity to troll the New York Times’ climate change reporter.

As per WH pool report- Trump when asked whether climate change is a hoax (which he has repeatedly claimed) he said. "Nothing’s a hoax about that. It’s a very serious subject.” He said he has a book about it that he’s going to read. — Lisa Friedman (@LFFriedman) January 9, 2020

Which one?

Guys I know! Which book indeed? There was no follow-up question! I've asked the WH and will relay whatever I get! — Lisa Friedman (@LFFriedman) January 9, 2020

The White House was good enough to get back to Lisa Friedman.

White House confirmation – the book Trump intends to read is indeed 'Donald J. Trump: An Environmental Hero,' by Ed Russo https://t.co/BRkzI0rpC2 — Lisa Friedman (@LFFriedman) January 9, 2020

Libs: owned.

This owns SO much pic.twitter.com/EZB306Ml5i — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) January 9, 2020

It’s really unreal. Either he is the ultimate troll to the ♾, or those journalists are the biggest mouth-breathing, milk drinkers of all time. — Mike S (@VM_Y_Trader) January 9, 2020

I had no idea where that was going and it ended up so amazing. 😂 — KSLawWolf (@KSLawWolf) January 9, 2020

SAVAGE — Clinton Kildepstein 🇺🇸 (@matt_deplorable) January 10, 2020

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 He really is the King. — Its a dogs life 🐶🐾 🐉 energy (@seniordogzrule) January 10, 2020

This might actually be my favorite trump story ever. It’s the most trumpy thing I’ve ever seen. — Phil (@philllosoraptor) January 9, 2020

The one where he owned a kid on a golf course is one of the best things I ever heard in my life — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) January 9, 2020

He is the best — John (@stinkywinkyj) January 9, 2020

Merrick Garland is spinning in his grave right now — keanu speeze 🧔🏻 (@j_spals) January 9, 2020

He is the master troll. — The Mick 🇺🇸🗽 (@Mickpundit) January 10, 2020

That’s hilarious — Tipping Odds Podcast. Mitch (@TippingOddsLV) January 9, 2020

The next president is going to be so boring. — Purvi Rajani (@PurviRajani) January 10, 2020

It’s so beautiful 😍. I can’t stop laughing — E. Garland (@MrsG8086) January 10, 2020

Legend — smug minion (@dunkonlibs) January 9, 2020

Its beautiful 😂 — Doodles 🇺🇸 (@DoodlesTrks) January 9, 2020

My God, just when I think it's impossible to love that man anymore! — Heather Cec123 (@HeatherLC74) January 10, 2020

Amazing.

Related: