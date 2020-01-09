At the moment, President Trump is addressing a YUGE audience at a campaign rally in Toledo, but earlier he had the opportunity to troll the New York Times’ climate change reporter.
As per WH pool report- Trump when asked whether climate change is a hoax (which he has repeatedly claimed) he said. "Nothing’s a hoax about that. It’s a very serious subject.” He said he has a book about it that he’s going to read.
— Lisa Friedman (@LFFriedman) January 9, 2020
Which one?
Guys I know! Which book indeed? There was no follow-up question! I've asked the WH and will relay whatever I get!
— Lisa Friedman (@LFFriedman) January 9, 2020
The White House was good enough to get back to Lisa Friedman.
White House confirmation – the book Trump intends to read is indeed 'Donald J. Trump: An Environmental Hero,' by Ed Russo https://t.co/BRkzI0rpC2
— Lisa Friedman (@LFFriedman) January 9, 2020
Libs: owned.
This owns SO much pic.twitter.com/EZB306Ml5i
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) January 9, 2020
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) January 9, 2020
It’s really unreal. Either he is the ultimate troll to the ♾, or those journalists are the biggest mouth-breathing, milk drinkers of all time.
— Mike S (@VM_Y_Trader) January 9, 2020
I had no idea where that was going and it ended up so amazing. 😂
— KSLawWolf (@KSLawWolf) January 9, 2020
SAVAGE
— Clinton Kildepstein 🇺🇸 (@matt_deplorable) January 10, 2020
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 He really is the King.
— Its a dogs life 🐶🐾 🐉 energy (@seniordogzrule) January 10, 2020
This might actually be my favorite trump story ever. It’s the most trumpy thing I’ve ever seen.
— Phil (@philllosoraptor) January 9, 2020
The one where he owned a kid on a golf course is one of the best things I ever heard in my life
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) January 9, 2020
He is the best
— John (@stinkywinkyj) January 9, 2020
Merrick Garland is spinning in his grave right now
— keanu speeze 🧔🏻 (@j_spals) January 9, 2020
He is the master troll.
— The Mick 🇺🇸🗽 (@Mickpundit) January 10, 2020
That’s hilarious
— Tipping Odds Podcast. Mitch (@TippingOddsLV) January 9, 2020
The next president is going to be so boring.
— Purvi Rajani (@PurviRajani) January 10, 2020
It’s so beautiful 😍. I can’t stop laughing
— E. Garland (@MrsG8086) January 10, 2020
Lol pic.twitter.com/4NBN3Gs1k2
— Amelia Sanchez (@ImAmeliaSanchez) January 9, 2020
Legend
— smug minion (@dunkonlibs) January 9, 2020
King pic.twitter.com/ONgdzMHUeR
— Vaiv (@Vaiv71738794) January 9, 2020
Its beautiful 😂
— Doodles 🇺🇸 (@DoodlesTrks) January 9, 2020
My God, just when I think it's impossible to love that man anymore!
— Heather Cec123 (@HeatherLC74) January 10, 2020
Amazing.
