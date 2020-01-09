You can pretty much get the gist of The Nation’s article from the terse headline: “Stop This War.” We’re not sure how this makes them any different from all the Chicken Littles getting “World War 3” to trend recently, but they seem to think the United States “is now effectively at war with Iran” and that the killing of terrorist Qasem Soleimani was “an act of war.”

But the clickbait headline making sure we know President Trump was somehow at fault is the icing on the cake.

That’s … actually kind of refreshing that they admitted Soleimani was no “apostle of peace,” considering the pieces we’ve seen praising him as a respected military leader and apolitical patriot with a dapper beard and salt-and-pepper eyebrows.

But look who was invited to the Trump White House.

It’s incredible how many pieces have been written that are essentially, “Sure, Soleimani killed hundreds of Americans and more than a thousand of his own people, but ….”

