You can pretty much get the gist of The Nation’s article from the terse headline: “Stop This War.” We’re not sure how this makes them any different from all the Chicken Littles getting “World War 3” to trend recently, but they seem to think the United States “is now effectively at war with Iran” and that the killing of terrorist Qasem Soleimani was “an act of war.”

But the clickbait headline making sure we know President Trump was somehow at fault is the icing on the cake.

Though far from an apostle of peace, Suleimani had no more blood on his hands than the Saudi tyrant Mohammed bin Salman or Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, both of whom were invited to the Trump White House. https://t.co/cP9o8a18kC — The Nation (@thenation) January 8, 2020

That’s … actually kind of refreshing that they admitted Soleimani was no “apostle of peace,” considering the pieces we’ve seen praising him as a respected military leader and apolitical patriot with a dapper beard and salt-and-pepper eyebrows.

But look who was invited to the Trump White House.

It is illogical to compare between Qasim Soleimani and Muhammad bin Salman, since the latter is the from a royal family and was brought to power by a reform project. Qasim Soleimani was a terrorist for more than 20 years. And killed half of the children in the Middle East region. — Maria Maaloof (@bilarakib) January 8, 2020

Did either of them coordinate an assault on an American embassy? — Rich Osborne (@William75403058) January 9, 2020

They killed 600 Americans???? — TrumpGal2020-Text Trump to 88022 (@Miabella4u) January 9, 2020

They killed 600 Americans? Missed that. — Sara (@mww1969_mike) January 8, 2020

I think you ignored the 600+ American lives Suleimani is responsible for ending. Unless those are irrelevant to your higher global sensibilities. Nations are irrelevant, right? Globalist sycophants, the whole lot of you. — DaSilva (@RomanticNat) January 9, 2020

Pop Quiz: Q1: Which one of those three has targeted Americans for murder and terror attacks since he came into office 40+ years ago? Q2: What country's unofficial motto is "Death to America"? — ɹǝɥɔɹɐǝsǝᴚ ɹǝqʎƆ (@CvilleCyber) January 9, 2020

Maybe it is because they did not have American blood on their hands? I know the whole borders thing is a difficult thing for left wingers to understand, but… — Logos (@LogosRight) January 9, 2020

The difference is American blood. You call yourselves "The Nation." What nation? Not America. — Alben Oldacre (@AlbenOldacre) January 9, 2020

And if they kill Americans we'll smash them flat too. WTF is wrong wuth you Lefties?? — "It's Always Jimmy in Philadelphia" (@JimmyMcSavage) January 9, 2020

Is this whataboutism due to Trump Derangement Syndrome? Yep. — The Alt-Middle (@thealtmiddlenet) January 9, 2020

you defend terrorism because you hate trump? 😂 — an ok boomer (@jamesha00561153) January 9, 2020

So you’re comparing the Saudi and Filipino leaders to Soleimani and the Iranians? Any time you defend a master terrorist you know you’re on the wrong side of that argument. Pathetic and Gutless.🤦‍♂️ — mr mike (@JazzmasterMike) January 9, 2020

Nice to see you twist yourselves into a pretzel trying to defend a murderer of hundreds of Americans. You hate POTUS that much, huh? — SMR1128 (@SMR11281) January 9, 2020

Ok, Pravda. — David Todd (@DavidDTodd) January 9, 2020

What a vile rag. — De Le Mancha (@delemancha) January 9, 2020

Soleimani is a terrorist man who killed hundreds of thousands of civilians in Syria, Iraq and Iran and sought to spread wars and killings in all of the region while Prince Muhammad bin Salman seeks peace, security and stability in the region. — Ali Abdul Wahed (@Aliabdulwahed94) January 8, 2020

Dear Lowlifes, I'm certain Syrians/Iraqis would spit in your faces for this article! That said your President didn't target Sulaimani because he was a "bad", he did it because he attacked your embassy and killed a US citizen! Otherwise Sulamaini was alive and kicking before that! — TBFKAM! The Bloke Formerly Known as Mak! (@TBFKAM2030) January 9, 2020

Nevertheless based on yr criteria we should add Obama to the list since the drone program (which he greenlighted every strike) killed thousands! In fact if we take the full body of work in terms of "bodies" the US left behind (the past 30 yrs alone) you'll be considered the GOAT! — TBFKAM! The Bloke Formerly Known as Mak! (@TBFKAM2030) January 9, 2020

The Nation should let us know where Obama, who ordered hundreds of drone strikes on nations where we were not at war- killing many civilians- falls into their ranking of “blood on his hands” https://t.co/3cDB5eGsne — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) January 9, 2020

How about some context? The 542 drone strikes that Obama authorized killed an estimated 3,797 people, including 324 civilians. As he reportedly told senior aides in 2011: “Turns out I’m really good at killing people. Didn’t know that was gonna be a strong suit of mine.” — November Bravo (@DEM4DJT2020) January 9, 2020

Lmao by this logic, y’all should be writing “Obama to The Hague” pieces — Jack Box (@JBXGANG) January 9, 2020

It’s incredible how many pieces have been written that are essentially, “Sure, Soleimani killed hundreds of Americans and more than a thousand of his own people, but ….”

