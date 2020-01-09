Earlier this month, 39 Republican senators signed an amicus brief asking the Supreme Court to revisit Roe v. Wade, which immediately set off alarm bells among all those women who cosplay as handmaidens from “The Handmaid’s Tale.” The senators, along with 168 House members, argue that Roe “remains a radically unsettled precedent” and “has been substantially undermined by subsequent authority.”

In response, Teen Vogue, the magazine allegedly for teenagers 13 to 19, collected 39 abortion stories, one for each senator who signed the brief.

Abortion is common? Didn’t feminists and Democrats crow that they wanted abortion to be “safe, legal, and rare”? They don’t seem to be doing much about making abortion rare, pushing the legal limit to full-term and beyond, or even safe, seeing how they oppose any limits on abortion, like tightening medical standards for abortion clinics.

In response, The Federalist is also collecting abortion stories.

Yeah, they re-upped it and just retweeted it on Christmas Day. And since you asked, just today they promoted their guide to oral sex.

What’s even left for Vogue to write about?

