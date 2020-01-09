Earlier this month, 39 Republican senators signed an amicus brief asking the Supreme Court to revisit Roe v. Wade, which immediately set off alarm bells among all those women who cosplay as handmaidens from “The Handmaid’s Tale.” The senators, along with 168 House members, argue that Roe “remains a radically unsettled precedent” and “has been substantially undermined by subsequent authority.”

In response, Teen Vogue, the magazine allegedly for teenagers 13 to 19, collected 39 abortion stories, one for each senator who signed the brief.

Abortion is normal. Abortion is common. Abortion is one of many reproductive outcomes that nearly one in four women — as well as trans men and other non-binary people — will experience. https://t.co/JrLjdUCwv3 — Teen Vogue (@TeenVogue) January 9, 2020

I'm terrified by the senators who asked the Supreme Court to reconsider Roe. I got to join 39 other people in telling our abortion stories, one for each senator. Complied by the incredible @DCampoamor for @TeenVogue https://t.co/wPqDnyVELl — Alayna Becker (@Alaynaokayna) January 9, 2020

Abortion is common? Didn’t feminists and Democrats crow that they wanted abortion to be “safe, legal, and rare”? They don’t seem to be doing much about making abortion rare, pushing the legal limit to full-term and beyond, or even safe, seeing how they oppose any limits on abortion, like tightening medical standards for abortion clinics.

Oh really? Normal? I'm a grown woman who's had abortions and I'm PISSED that I was lied to and manipulated by a culture that embraces this kind of hideous human rights abuse. Abortion is the extermination of a human child. It's a horrible thing you can never take back.#roevswade — Don'tTreadOnBaby (@DontTreadOnBaby) January 9, 2020

Despicable biased brainwashing of young girls into supporting the dismembering and poisoning of unborn children. No attempt made at balance, this truly demonstrates a delusional ignorance of the reality of abortion from many pro-choicers. — G A Robinson (@Robinson_G_A) January 9, 2020

🙏🏻I’m glad my mom chose to have me. Dad wanted abortion, mom wouldn’t do it. I’m so glad to be alive. — Samantha 🎨MSW (@Dontstopbelief) January 9, 2020

In response, The Federalist is also collecting abortion stories.

If you would like to share a personal story that rejects Teen Vogue's unbalanced pro-abortion narrative, please email *protected email* . pic.twitter.com/5Tj8zofAuY — The Federalist (@FDRLST) January 9, 2020

What is Teen Vogue doing Promoting such an invasive, drastic medical procedure?! — Sooty (@Sooty37349301) January 9, 2020

I wasn't aborted and I attribute most of my success to my parent's decision to not murder me. — JoesBarAndCult (@JoesBarAndCult) January 9, 2020

I wanted to win a Golden Globe so I killed my child. — Dana (@cptchiro) January 9, 2020

Isn’t that the same rag that had an instruction manual on anal sex for teens? — 🇺🇸 Jeremiah Donaldson 🇺🇸 (@JeremiahDonal16) January 9, 2020

Yeah, they re-upped it and just retweeted it on Christmas Day. And since you asked, just today they promoted their guide to oral sex.

Everything you need to know ⤵️ https://t.co/pFGsEdfSMg — Teen Vogue (@TeenVogue) January 9, 2020

What’s even left for Vogue to write about?

