Last year ABC gave up on the idea of having one host for the entire Academy Awards ceremony, instead letting the actors handle things themselves. Was it a success? It must not have hurt, because ABC says the 2020 Oscars will be host-free as well. Is it too late to book Ricky Gervais?

Trending

They could really cut down on the carbon footprint by just emailing the winners.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: ABCAcademy Awardshostoscars