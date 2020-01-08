Last year ABC gave up on the idea of having one host for the entire Academy Awards ceremony, instead letting the actors handle things themselves. Was it a success? It must not have hurt, because ABC says the 2020 Oscars will be host-free as well. Is it too late to book Ricky Gervais?

The 2020 Oscars will have no host, per @abc — Jesse Rodriguez (@JesseRodriguez) January 8, 2020

The 2020 Oscars will have no audience — DeeplyFlawedMan (@DeeplyFlawedMan) January 8, 2020

Comedy has also been removed. — TCBnole (@TCBnole) January 8, 2020

And nobody cared… — Robert the Bruce Wayne (@I_am_Thatman) January 8, 2020

They could do without the attendees as well — Pierre Covfefe (@Pierre_Covfefe) January 8, 2020

I'll take a host with no Oscars over well, The Oscars. — Cacti & Mirth (@BroDwayne) January 8, 2020

I can do one better… let’s not even have them. — RonItsMe (@Ronisnotin) January 8, 2020

I'd rather eat raw chicken… — Hello Darkness (@VaultedDarkness) January 8, 2020

I'd rather watch my faucet drip. — davidgood (@drg0221972) January 8, 2020

It will have no audience to watch either. Why don't they just celebrate and pat each other's backs behind closed doors. — Dran Kaelin (@chinothepony) January 8, 2020

Maybe Amazon Prime can deliver their awards directly to their houses! — Susan Dear (@SusanDear11) January 8, 2020

They could really cut down on the carbon footprint by just emailing the winners.

OMG… I love that HOLLYWOOD IS BROKEN! Just cancel the garbage cause pic.twitter.com/2N0H3v0iNQ — M Mangoz 🇺🇸 (@MMangoz) January 8, 2020

Nobel Prize for @rickygervais — Wesley Snips (@93Phils87Flyers) January 8, 2020

Gervais left them dazed and confused: wandering the wilderness, never to be the same — Jeff (@jeff_karr) January 8, 2020

@rickygervais should have a live show and stream it on the same night. Then they won’t have an audience either. — Phillie (@Philipk007) January 8, 2020

Now that would be superb!! Come on @rickygervais make this happen please 🤣🤣🤣 — stuart ward (@stuward01) January 8, 2020

The solution to being criticized is clearly to remove the ability to be criticized. — Esotologist (@esotologist) January 8, 2020

Ensuring that all those leftist soapboxes will not be thwarted this time. Removing the host doesn't make the speeches any less cringe. — Invisible Constituent (@JustGreggo) January 8, 2020

It should not be televised at all. — Tangier (@tangytangier) January 8, 2020

Who watches that self-congratulatory self-centered narcissistic, over-indulgent inc8stuous love circle? Its as far away from the real world as the next closest offworld alien species. — 🇨🇦Canadian Tragedy🇨🇦 (@CanadaInDecline) January 8, 2020

This makes no sense…parasites always need a host — Ashley Ogburn (@ajo360) January 8, 2020

I recommend Harvey Weinstein. — SemperFiVirginia (@fi_virginia) January 8, 2020

The Oscars continue to get worse and worse anyway @abc Hopefully people stop watching until the show becomes less about politics/culture and more about cinema again — Josh Rager 📈 (@Josh_Rager) January 8, 2020

Yeah hosts are the problem with the ratings. It isn't the political speeches or nominating films no one watches. This is going to fix everything. #Oscars2020 — Random Stranger (@crystlgib) January 8, 2020

They've made themselves so damn toxic… — Alicja Michalski (@AlicjaMichalski) January 8, 2020

The 2020 Lib Convention will not have a host* per @ABCNetwork — Tommy “TK” Kyle (@BUCKledUpTK) January 8, 2020

Disaster by Politburo then? — Shai Halud شاي حلود (@random_interrup) January 8, 2020

Gave up when they couldn't find a trans, disabled, BME, autistic, asexual, albino, amputee, vegan activist. — shaun alleman 🦊 (@ShaunAlleman) January 8, 2020

Should have gone all-in and got Dave Chapelle. — Weimdog (@weimdog) January 8, 2020

Pretty sure no one cares… — Melanie ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@melanie_ward1) January 8, 2020

