President Trump’s impeachment trial is essentially dead in the water, with some Democratic House members urging Nancy Pelosi to just give up the game and send the articles over the Senate where they can die a quick death.

Still, hardcore members of the Resistance foolishly haven’t given up hope and have set up shop in the Senate Hart building, where they’re just walking around in circles. Julio Rosas of Twitchy sister-site Townhall grabbed some really compelling video.

That will certainly do it.

“Sacrifice your life.”

It is kind of sad to see some little kids roped into this highly symbolic protest — quietly going around in circles and getting nowhere.

