President Trump’s impeachment trial is essentially dead in the water, with some Democratic House members urging Nancy Pelosi to just give up the game and send the articles over the Senate where they can die a quick death.

Still, hardcore members of the Resistance foolishly haven’t given up hope and have set up shop in the Senate Hart building, where they’re just walking around in circles. Julio Rosas of Twitchy sister-site Townhall grabbed some really compelling video.

To advocate for Trump's impeachment and removal, protesters are quietly walking around in circles in the Hart Senate building. Organizers say they will be here everyday. pic.twitter.com/54r7dPsUpp — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) January 7, 2020

That will certainly do it.

BTW, I did ask the group's spokesperson if they have jobs. "Some people have taken time off from work…Our country is in danger and you have to make a choice to go away from your families and friends and your work and sacrifice your life for the better good of the nation." pic.twitter.com/l08psdVIJt — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) January 7, 2020

“Sacrifice your life.”

It is kind of sad to see some little kids roped into this highly symbolic protest — quietly going around in circles and getting nowhere.

On the plus side, at least they're quiet. — Felix the 🐱 (@felixbazgan) January 7, 2020

This seems healthy. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) January 7, 2020

At least do something productive while you’re doing it, like picking up trash or something https://t.co/IUnIWfQ6yX — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) January 7, 2020

How will he recover? — Enlisted Swine Nick (Rafał Gan-Ganowicz fan) (@TheNumba1Guy) January 7, 2020

That’ll show us. 🤷🏼‍♀️ — Mindy Robinson 🇺🇸 (@iheartmindy) January 7, 2020

Shouldn't they be protesting Nancy for holding back the articles of impeachment? silly leftists. — Tim Donnelly (@PatriotNotPol) January 7, 2020

Lots of retired folks with a Soros side gig. Kudoos to them for working. Employed older people help the economy and I heard paid protesting is tax free. — 👮‍♀️ Mrs Stacey ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@Piglet_scooter) January 7, 2020

Who is looking after their cats? — Humble Tea Merchant ➐ 🎮🇺🇸 (@Semo1281) January 7, 2020

I wish I had that kind of time. — MarySueVader (@llcthecableguy) January 7, 2020

Surely they will sway Republican votes said no rational person. — Jay (@FailedRhetoric) January 7, 2020

Results don’t matter, what’s important is how good they feel about themselves. Maybe they get together in the evening and give each other participation trophies. — hillcountryraider (@hillcountryrai1) January 7, 2020

"Boomers Without Jobs Get Matching T-Shirts." — Dr. Trent Baker, Headline Maker Phd. (@lamarls) January 7, 2020

Basically. Who feeds these people? — autocorrect (@poltimamiRN) January 7, 2020

Totally not cult like at all. JAZZ HANDS EVERYONE — Minimander (@Minimander1) January 7, 2020

Key word here is "walking in circles"! 😜 — Deborah💃 (@debbieanne51567) January 7, 2020

imagine having such a lack of responsibility and such an absorbent amount of privilege in your life that you can just do this during the day. man i wish i could just walk around with a t-shirt instead of you know, trying to pay bills? — ヴィンセント (@vince_sad) January 7, 2020

They'll show up as long as they're paid to. — Spinning in my Grave James Q. Madison (@ChrisMa82614738) January 7, 2020

About as diverse as ANTIFA Maybe I’m starting to understand #WhitePrivilege 🤷‍♂️ — The 2020 Ben Orr 🥳 (@theREALbenORR) January 7, 2020

Walking around in circles doing the same thing everyday? We sure they're not Dem congressmen? — Destructive Chemistry (@DestructiveChem) January 7, 2020

I don't get the hook. — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) January 7, 2020

This really worked well for them with Gorsuch and Kavanaugh so I can see this being a winning strategy — Anang Mittal अनंग मित्तल (@anangbhai) January 7, 2020

Good for them! Gotta love some real go getters!😂😂😂😂😂 — drunk woodworker 🇺🇸🇻🇦 (@DrunkWoodworker) January 7, 2020

Very creepy! They should go grab one of the many jobs Trump created! — JP Hollywood (@bratley_j) January 7, 2020

Leftists love performance art. They congratulate themselves over this sort of thing. — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) January 7, 2020

So, lets put on black t shirts, walk in circles or stand still and to top it off involve a child below the age of five! This will surely make a statement. — Karen Lynn 🇺🇸☕️ (@KarenLynnBNB) January 7, 2020

They’re showing their privileged lives are all taken care of and they do nothing. — 1968fan (@1968fan) January 7, 2020

I guess they disapprove of a thriving economy with unemployment rates at an all time low, no recession in sight, and the rubbing out of a global terrorist. Just another day in the life of a Democrat. — Nancy Spinelli (@NancySpinelli9) January 7, 2020

When tourists bring their kids; they can use this as a teachable moment on the luxuries and freedoms of our system. A system that allows people like this to say whatever they want while still having enough money to live. — Eric CIAramella’s dirty Whistle: Anonymous Author? (@TheAndersPaul) January 7, 2020

What do any of these people think this will get them besides being laughed at. I mean what is the point. Do they think we will say "oh, we better remove @realDonaldTrump from office so they will stop walking around in circles?" No sane person does this. — Soulshine002 (@Soulshine002) January 7, 2020

Looks like a fun group. 😜 — Mary 🇺🇸 (@mpg25mary) January 7, 2020

