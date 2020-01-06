Elizabeth Warren has made a big deal of how she doesn’t charge for “selfies” with supporters. Of course, a lot of her fundraising rules have changed since her transition from a Senate campaign to a presidential campaign.

Did you ever wonder how Warren manages to take all those selfies? No? Well, Team Warren has tweeted an astounding behind-the-scenes video showing the “anatomy” of a Warren selfie line and all the steps involved: hand over camera, pose, hand camera back. Next.

Amazing.

“I worked on the Warren campaign.” “Really, what did you do?” “I was the one who handed the phones back. Here’s a video.”

