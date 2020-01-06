Elizabeth Warren has made a big deal of how she doesn’t charge for “selfies” with supporters. Of course, a lot of her fundraising rules have changed since her transition from a Senate campaign to a presidential campaign.

Did you ever wonder how Warren manages to take all those selfies? No? Well, Team Warren has tweeted an astounding behind-the-scenes video showing the “anatomy” of a Warren selfie line and all the steps involved: hand over camera, pose, hand camera back. Next.

.@ewarren's selfie lines can have thousands of people and be hours long! Here’s how our campaign staff gets it done. pic.twitter.com/Vo7WUkkquc — Team Warren (@TeamWarren) January 5, 2020

Amazing.

This is really sad — . (@imanewyorkernow) January 6, 2020

When the “selfie” process overtakes the substance of a campaign… it looks bad — T-Bone No War On Iran (@ThomCincotta) January 6, 2020

These aren't selfies, these are just regular photos. — Berntrooper #NoWarWithIran🌹🏴 (@BadAim2048) January 6, 2020

That's…not how a selfie works. — High Marx🌹 (@saddamshaikh1) January 6, 2020

Is it a selfie if someone else takes the picture? — Anthony Keane (@mckeanehomes) January 5, 2020

standing in line for a staffer to take a picture of you with a politician is still a photo-op letting that staffer use your phone doesn't change the definition of a selfie pic.twitter.com/44CmtLpYNQ — 🤔𝐋ØĢ̵͖͚̞͓̦͉̘̳͖̍ⓘ𝓒💪öƀlíẗéṛáẗőr ➐ (@antifa_saboteur) January 6, 2020

1. This isn't a selfie if it's taken by somebody else. That's just a photograph. 2. This is the most impersonal shit I've ever seen. — Chase Asburry (@ChaseAsburry) January 6, 2020

Why so obsessed with selfies — Samuel Praneeth (@SamuelvPraneeth) January 6, 2020

vapid — SantaMonica403 🌹🔥 (@SantaMonica403) January 6, 2020

No one gives a shit about selfies. — Bernie 2020 (@kburton40) January 6, 2020

Congrats on mastering selfie line management. — Medicare For All 🌹 (@andersonj1) January 6, 2020

Hate to be a buzzkill here but this just seems super shallow. — Leinhart (@Leinhartcleric) January 6, 2020

Hey team warren, this is a heck of a post. Keep it up. — Giovanna P. (@jonievulcano) January 5, 2020

this sucks — Quds Force sleeper cell agent (@MagicMakuwa) January 6, 2020

This is embarrassing. — BernieFBaby 🌹 (@prettyleftist) January 6, 2020

Whoever thought of this strategy should never have another job in communications/marketing ever again — 😈 Alejandro 👼🏽 (@kukito_122) January 6, 2020

“I worked on the Warren campaign.” “Really, what did you do?” “I was the one who handed the phones back. Here’s a video.”

LOL You can have a picture, but don't ask her any questions!! — Julia Happy Person Angry Citizen (@DrgnLdyRcr) January 6, 2020

Zzzzzzzzzzzz — Douglas P (@ZombieNation108) January 6, 2020

why is this a thing — 📯🎺 Five Pieces for Orchestra op. 16 🎻🎶 (@Philhamm) January 6, 2020

I’m all for giving credit to those who work hard for you but please, Elizabeth, stop with the selfie talk. Give it a rest. At this point it’s beyond tedious. — Mimi #NotMeUs🌹 (@jrzygirlinfla) January 6, 2020

The cringe is strong in this one. — $3 Bernie Yard Sign🌹 (@CranesNoSkyhook) January 6, 2020

this is it, this is the only plan you actually have that works — JAFO (@BadIdeaBandit) January 6, 2020

Two times Warren donor and still can't believe that the campaign wasted such a massive amount of time on this selfie gimmick. I wish she spoke to the supporters instead, shared their personal stories and let the staff do more useful work. Poll numbers show this trick didn't work. — Babua Lahiri (@SujoyLahiri) January 6, 2020

intense I'm CHILLING in Cedar RAPIDS energy — Chico Hamburgueso (@mrburgerboy) January 7, 2020

