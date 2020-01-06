Elizabeth Warren has made a big deal of how she doesn’t charge for “selfies” with supporters. Of course, a lot of her fundraising rules have changed since her transition from a Senate campaign to a presidential campaign.
Did you ever wonder how Warren manages to take all those selfies? No? Well, Team Warren has tweeted an astounding behind-the-scenes video showing the “anatomy” of a Warren selfie line and all the steps involved: hand over camera, pose, hand camera back. Next.
.@ewarren's selfie lines can have thousands of people and be hours long! Here’s how our campaign staff gets it done. pic.twitter.com/Vo7WUkkquc
— Team Warren (@TeamWarren) January 5, 2020
Amazing.
This is really sad
— . (@imanewyorkernow) January 6, 2020
When the “selfie” process overtakes the substance of a campaign… it looks bad
— T-Bone No War On Iran (@ThomCincotta) January 6, 2020
These aren't selfies, these are just regular photos.
— Berntrooper #NoWarWithIran🌹🏴 (@BadAim2048) January 6, 2020
That's…not how a selfie works.
— High Marx🌹 (@saddamshaikh1) January 6, 2020
Is it a selfie if someone else takes the picture?
— Anthony Keane (@mckeanehomes) January 5, 2020
standing in line for a staffer to take a picture of you with a politician is still a photo-op
letting that staffer use your phone doesn't change the definition of a selfie pic.twitter.com/44CmtLpYNQ
— 🤔𝐋ØĢ̵͖͚̞͓̦͉̘̳͖̍ⓘ𝓒💪öƀlíẗéṛáẗőr ➐ (@antifa_saboteur) January 6, 2020
1. This isn't a selfie if it's taken by somebody else. That's just a photograph. 2. This is the most impersonal shit I've ever seen.
— Chase Asburry (@ChaseAsburry) January 6, 2020
Why so obsessed with selfies
— Samuel Praneeth (@SamuelvPraneeth) January 6, 2020
vapid
— SantaMonica403 🌹🔥 (@SantaMonica403) January 6, 2020
No one gives a shit about selfies.
— Bernie 2020 (@kburton40) January 6, 2020
Congrats on mastering selfie line management.
— Medicare For All 🌹 (@andersonj1) January 6, 2020
Hate to be a buzzkill here but this just seems super shallow.
— Leinhart (@Leinhartcleric) January 6, 2020
Hey team warren, this is a heck of a post. Keep it up.
— Giovanna P. (@jonievulcano) January 5, 2020
this sucks
— Quds Force sleeper cell agent (@MagicMakuwa) January 6, 2020
This is embarrassing.
— BernieFBaby 🌹 (@prettyleftist) January 6, 2020
Whoever thought of this strategy should never have another job in communications/marketing ever again
— 😈 Alejandro 👼🏽 (@kukito_122) January 6, 2020
“I worked on the Warren campaign.” “Really, what did you do?” “I was the one who handed the phones back. Here’s a video.”
LOL You can have a picture, but don't ask her any questions!!
— Julia Happy Person Angry Citizen (@DrgnLdyRcr) January 6, 2020
Zzzzzzzzzzzz
— Douglas P (@ZombieNation108) January 6, 2020
why is this a thing
— 📯🎺 Five Pieces for Orchestra op. 16 🎻🎶 (@Philhamm) January 6, 2020
I’m all for giving credit to those who work hard for you but please, Elizabeth, stop with the selfie talk. Give it a rest. At this point it’s beyond tedious.
— Mimi #NotMeUs🌹 (@jrzygirlinfla) January 6, 2020
The cringe is strong in this one.
— $3 Bernie Yard Sign🌹 (@CranesNoSkyhook) January 6, 2020
this is it, this is the only plan you actually have that works
— JAFO (@BadIdeaBandit) January 6, 2020
Two times Warren donor and still can't believe that the campaign wasted such a massive amount of time on this selfie gimmick. I wish she spoke to the supporters instead, shared their personal stories and let the staff do more useful work. Poll numbers show this trick didn't work.
— Babua Lahiri (@SujoyLahiri) January 6, 2020
intense I'm CHILLING in Cedar RAPIDS energy
— Chico Hamburgueso (@mrburgerboy) January 7, 2020
Related:
'He's not wrong': Pete Buttigieg zings Elizabeth Warren on M4A with a DEVASTATING line on her selfie obsession https://t.co/zdCOJKvIad
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) October 16, 2019