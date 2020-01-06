Bandy X. Lee is one of those names that’s hard to forget, and she must be on the speed-dial over every mainstream journalist as the authority on President Trump’s mental health, even though she’s never met him let alone talked to him or examined him. She edited a book called “The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump: 27 Psychiatrists and Mental Health Experts Assess a President,” which seems awfully unethical for 27 mental health experts to do from watching TV or reading tweets.

Back in January 2018, Lee “briefed” some Democrats on the Hill where she again pleaded for Trump to be restrained and evaluated, with the only problem being physically restraining him “will really look like a coup, and while we are trying to prevent violence, we don’t wish to incite it through, say, an insurrection.” Washington Post columnist Dana Milbank wrote a piece consulting Lee after Trump’s doctor declared him in good health.

Of course, CNN’s Brian Stelter, who has long expressed concern over Trump’s mental health, considered her one of his “Reliable Sources” in August 2019, right after the Mueller report crashed and burned.

Now that the Trump administration has killed Iranian Quds Force leader Qasem Soleimani, guess who’s back calling for Trump to be restrained and evaluated?

Yale psychiatrist urges Pelosi: Request 72-hour mental health hold on Trump after Iran attack https://t.co/a0ATYbqa6m — Salon (@Salon) January 4, 2020

Whatever … we’re not even up to pasting in the link:

Lee recently told Salon that Pelosi has not done enough to respond to the president. “As a co-worker, she has the right to have him submit to an involuntary evaluation, but she has not,” she said. “I am beginning to believe that a mental health hold, which we have tried to avoid, will become inevitable.” Lee told Salon this week that the president’s decision to order the drone killing of a top Iranian general was further evidence that Pelosi should do more to rein in Trump.

We need a complete mental health evaluation of Pelosi and her alcohol induced dementia. — Jen ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@jbtole2) January 5, 2020

Salon dot com. Lolololol. — Some call me…Gen X AF👌🖕 (@ssnbattlechop) January 4, 2020

I didn't go to Yale, but I'd like to offer my own long-distance psychoanalysis of the situation. pic.twitter.com/Yb0LYqcGAC — Will_Work_4_XRP (@rings4_pats) January 4, 2020

After you point to part of constitution where this is outlined, please seek help. You're not well.#TrumpDerangementSyndrome has impaired your ability to think and act logically. — Texas Guy (@Collinsdw) January 4, 2020

Sure, after he killed a terrorist that both parties agree had murdered thousands.

But its great to see liberals keeping up their nonsense. Its a losing strategy that will help Trump win again. — Jordan Newton (@jordan__lite) January 4, 2020

This woman is a crank.

Look around, Salon. Why so many severely ill homeless on our streets? Oh, 'professionals' like Ms. Lee quietly deeming them worthless. Why? Time, efforts, cost too much of a burden. Charlatans have taken over psychiatry & pushing social engineering agenda. — BeenHereBefore🦔 (@AmericaRising17) January 5, 2020

This woman has been screaming Trump ill since elected. She isn't honest, decent, or professional. The bish has an agenda, and the medical board should yank her credentials. — BeenHereBefore🦔 (@AmericaRising17) January 5, 2020

LOL, I love how every time the MSM and rags like Salon want to talk about POTUS' mental health, they always trot out this Bandy Lee woman. 😂 — 🇨🇦 Cato Sinclair👌🐸🥛 (@Catoclysmos) January 6, 2020

She’ll be on Stelter’s program Sunday, just wait.

Is your office just a coffee machine, a tumbleweed, an unpaid intern and an editor-in-chief at this point? Youtube has three year olds with bigger audiences, and more thoughtful content. pic.twitter.com/NddsWlCqJo — Mcflordensen (@mcflordensen) January 6, 2020

