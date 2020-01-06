Bandy X. Lee is one of those names that’s hard to forget, and she must be on the speed-dial over every mainstream journalist as the authority on President Trump’s mental health, even though she’s never met him let alone talked to him or examined him. She edited a book called “The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump: 27 Psychiatrists and Mental Health Experts Assess a President,” which seems awfully unethical for 27 mental health experts to do from watching TV or reading tweets.

Back in January 2018, Lee “briefed” some Democrats on the Hill where she again pleaded for Trump to be restrained and evaluated, with the only problem being physically restraining him “will really look like a coup, and while we are trying to prevent violence, we don’t wish to incite it through, say, an insurrection.” Washington Post columnist Dana Milbank wrote a piece consulting Lee after Trump’s doctor declared him in good health.

Of course, CNN’s Brian Stelter, who has long expressed concern over Trump’s mental health, considered her one of his “Reliable Sources” in August 2019, right after the Mueller report crashed and burned.

Now that the Trump administration has killed Iranian Quds Force leader Qasem Soleimani, guess who’s back calling for Trump to be restrained and evaluated?

Lee recently told Salon that Pelosi has not done enough to respond to the president.

“As a co-worker, she has the right to have him submit to an involuntary evaluation, but she has not,” she said. “I am beginning to believe that a mental health hold, which we have tried to avoid, will become inevitable.”

Lee told Salon this week that the president’s decision to order the drone killing of a top Iranian general was further evidence that Pelosi should do more to rein in Trump.

She’ll be on Stelter’s program Sunday, just wait.

