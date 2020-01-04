Garry Kasparov, chess grandmaster and founder of the Renew Democracy Initiative, is no fan of President Trump, but that doesn’t make him an apologist for Qasem Soleimani and the mullahs in Iran. While at one extreme we have actresses like Rose McGowan “humbly apologizing” for the U.S. disrespecting Iran, there are voices of reason out there, and Kasparov is one of them.

Note to liberals: by “aggressive dictatorship,” he’s talking about Iran, not the U.S. under Trump.

cc: @BarackObama

Well said.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: appeasementGarry KasparovQasem Soleimani