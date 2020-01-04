We wouldn’t have caught this piece in Raw Story if it hadn’t been retweeted by Resistance leader Claude Taylor, whose weapon of choice is billboards. According to Raw Story’s Tom Boggioni, Mitch McConnell will now have to bow to Speaker Nancy Pelosi on impeachment. It seems just the opposite to us, but whatever.

Here’s why Mitch McConnell will now have to bow to Nancy Pelosi on impeachment – Raw Story https://t.co/xr93qR80uE — Claude Taylor (@TrueFactsStated) January 4, 2020

Turns out Boggioni’s analysis is actually borrowed from a Washington Post reporter’s appearance on CNN:

Speaking with CNN New Day host Martin Savidge, the WaPo’s Toulouse Olorunnipa said the majority of pressure over the delayed impeachment trial is likely on McConnell and not House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA). “It’s a stalemate,” Olorunnipa explained. “It has been for the last several weeks and there’s no sense that anyone is looking to budge. We heard from the Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and the leader on the floor and they seem steadfast in their positions they have different views of how this trial should take place and you have House Speaker Nancy Pelosi who’s in no rush to send the articles over because they believe the Senate should take a more significant approach where they hold a trial and have witnesses and it doesn’t appear that Mitch McConnell is looking to do that.”

That’s it?

lol — It's still 2016 apparently (@jtLOL) January 4, 2020

Incredible wishcasting here from people who have ignored what Republicans from McConnell to Murkowski have actually said on witnesses to create this fun fan fiction. https://t.co/CmhgOnCgaJ — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) January 4, 2020

Headline: Will now have to Article: I THINK the pressure is on Republicans so they'll eventually cave. Reality: Impeachment is increasingly unpopular. Goodness. So sad. — Randy Wortinger (@randicus79) January 4, 2020

HAHAHAHAHAHA !!!! — Rob Roskowiak (@nILFeed) January 4, 2020

Her turn is over — Todd Davis (@DavisTodder) January 4, 2020

Click bait pic.twitter.com/wrTlfpiAO8 — Abolish Electoral College tyranny by acreage (@Quest2017) January 4, 2020

Resistance fanfic. — Jorj X McKie (@jjs92285) January 4, 2020

It’s amazing that there are people delusional to believe this. — David Benzcyzki (@benzcyzkinh) January 4, 2020

No, he won't. Seriously, this is hilarious. He's made it clear, nothing happens in the Senate until articles are forwarded. And what she wants/demands is irrelevant. — Christopher D (@BeJamesMadison1) January 4, 2020

Cocaine Mitch literally makes a living crushing congressional opponents dreams. He won't be bowing to shit🤣 — Invisible Constituent (@JustGreggo) January 4, 2020

Pass whatever you're hitting man lmao — Will Nye (@willfnye) January 4, 2020

Thank God you posted “facts” from rawstory 🙄 — leaningright (@leaningright4) January 4, 2020

Pelosi has no leverage. None. Zero — Adam Seemiller (@see081480) January 4, 2020

The amount of people publishing completely ridiculous, impossible scenarios for resistance clicks is amazing. And the people who eat it up are just as stupid. — Flurypd (@FluryPD) January 4, 2020

You’re not good at civics — 🍀Paddy O’Dhonnabhain🦉 (@ODhonnabhain) January 4, 2020

Hey, aren't you the clown that used to push a bunch of collusion fan fics to desperate resistance dimwits? Those were halcyon days! — Nick DeLano (@Beeronhead21) January 4, 2020

Won’t happen. House and Senate are equal and one has no control over what the other does. #Constitution — USAF Retired (@ysBones) January 4, 2020

Lmao you people are delusional! Mitch McConnell doesn’t care that Pelosi isn’t sending articles he never wanted in the first place. He’s going to let Pelosi sit on them while he confirms more Judges and President Trump wins reelection, then take Ginsburgs seat! 😂 — Chaos Actual (@actual_chaos) January 4, 2020

Not a chance McConnell will ever bow to Pelosi! — Gwen (@gwenduck7) January 4, 2020

LOL. Dude, go to rehab. — hujevyjdc (@hujevyjdc) January 4, 2020

