Dennis Prager’s PragerU YouTube series is great, using video to dismantle Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez’ chicken-little climate forecast and the lie that President Trump called white supremacists “very fine people.” Those are just a couple of examples, but PragerU keeps chugging along doing the job that physical universities should be doing.

It seems the New York Times, always on the lookout for independent media outlets gaining popularity, has sniffed out PragerU and warned that it uses YouTube as a platform to circumvent professors and even parents. Where would the Times get the idea that a conservative YouTube series would need to “circumvent” university professors anyway?

PragerU, a growing hub of the online right-wing media machine, is using YouTube as a way to circumvent professors — and parents — to reach a new generation of studentshttps://t.co/chu4L5BZCE — The New York Times (@nytimes) January 4, 2020

Nellie Bowles writes:

Last year PragerU videos racked up more than one billion views, the company said. The Prager empire now has a fleet of 6,500 high school and college student promoters, known as the PragerForce, who host on-campus meetings and gather at least once a year for conventions. And this year, the company is expanding its scope. PragerU executives are signing stars of the young new right to host made-for-the-internet shows to fuel 2020 content, including a book club and a show geared to Hispanics called Americanos. The goal of the people behind all of this — Dennis Prager, the conservative talk show host and impresario of this digital empire, and the venture’s billionaire funders — seems simple: more Will Witts in the world. More pride in American history (and less panic over racism), more religion (specifically in the “Judeo-Christian” tradition), less illegal immigration, more young people laughing at people on the left rather than joining them.

Good! — David Bosen (@DavidBosen1) January 4, 2020

“Circumvent university indoctrination” — The Red-Headed Libertarian ™ (@TRHLofficial) January 4, 2020

The horror!!! — Peter Struwing (@RobotPete) January 4, 2020

Circumvent professors by offering *gasp* another viewpoint!!! So, the implicit assumption is that professors (and parents) are all left wing? — Jackie C. (@Fair_and_Biased) January 4, 2020

Circumvent…hilarious! You admit that professors are paid propagandists of an approved narrative. Nice. — Maria Romanetti (@WriterRomana) January 4, 2020

When we said, “Question authority,” we didn’t mean OUR authority. — Jubal E. Harshaw (@alimhaider) January 4, 2020

I once had a college professor stop class to tell us how to vote on upcoming propositions. No discussion or explanation just put yes or no next to each proposition on the white board. — Matt (@lonegan_matthew) January 4, 2020

Thank God they are able to get out the facts and an alternative viewpoint to left wing indoctrination that students commonly receive from professors! — Sam Underwood (@SamUnderwood45) January 4, 2020

Well, if you wouldn’t lie like a dog, we wouldn’t need alternative resources. — Caryn Borum (@borumcaryn) January 4, 2020

How dare people hear different ideas than yours. — spoonee (@dbgledhill) January 4, 2020

Circumvent our carefully orchestrated Howard Zinn view of history. Yikes. Gotta love when old media tries to fight to stay relevant. — Liberty Liger (@LibertyLiger) January 4, 2020

No, they are circumventing your left-wing indoctrination machine to expose young people to alternate ideas and a modicum of truth rather than abject single-viewed brainwashing. — Jeff Morris (@JMoForFreedom) January 4, 2020

Circumvent professors? You actually believe a left wing political view point is mandatory, don’t you? — 9Circles (@9Circles9) January 4, 2020

What’s the problem? Shouldn’t students be exposed to all points of view or are they to only listen to left-wing rhetoric from professors and the so-called mainstream media? — Sam Hanna, Jr. (@samhannajr) January 4, 2020

We rely on @prageru to give us a different view than the mainstream media. You fearing them is very telling. — Break Monster (@JonHolisko) January 4, 2020

How about doing a story on my history professor who’s final exam was to argue for or against the catalyst of the civil war being white male jealously of black male endowment. Talk about circumventing. — Scott Monroe (@smonroe71) January 4, 2020

This is basically an admission that university professors are indoctrinating students to be left wing — Chandler Reed Phelps (@chandler_phelps) January 4, 2020

Framing this as a war of the “right-wing media machine” vs “professors” makes it seem like @prageru is Goliath trouncing on the “David” professors, when it’s precisely the opposite. The Left controls both academia and the media and conservatives have to claw their way to a voice — Spencer Portman (@PortmanSpencer) January 4, 2020

Those bastards! Telling people facts and opinions on the internet without making them pay to go to college too! What sort of world are we coming to?! — Hic Sunt Dracones (@Dracones24601) January 4, 2020

Thanks for sharing this, there’s hope for you yet. I will subscribe immediately to @prageru and tell everyone I know about it — شیوا (@AronviJones) January 4, 2020

Muscling in on your territory, eh? — Nick B (@nickybeekause) January 4, 2020

Thoughts and prayers for you during this time of crisis. — Amrond Thardell (@amrond99) January 4, 2020

You just basically admitted that those professors are brainwashing the students. If no brainwashing is happening, why would someone need to "circumvent" the professors to reach the students to begin with? Maybe the professors are wrong all along? — Alex in 2020 (@AleximusPrime) January 4, 2020

Sounds like you're threatened by free speech? What is it about @prageru exercising it's first amendment right that offends you so much? — Mark Black (@RealMarkBlack) January 4, 2020

Thank goodness for PragerU. — redside (@redside14) January 4, 2020

