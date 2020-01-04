“World War 3” was the top trending topic for a while Thursday night after news that revered military leader Qasem Soleimani had been killed by a U.S. airstrike following a coordinated attack on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad by “mourners.” Just curious: even if the U.S. went to war with Iran, how would that be World War III? Would China and North Korea jump into the conflict? France?

There was a massive protest in front of the White House Saturday to rally against war with Iran, and there’s video to prove it.

We honestly think Insane Clown Posse’s Million Juggalo March drew more people to Washington.

Good point, and true.

