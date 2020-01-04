“World War 3” was the top trending topic for a while Thursday night after news that revered military leader Qasem Soleimani had been killed by a U.S. airstrike following a coordinated attack on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad by “mourners.” Just curious: even if the U.S. went to war with Iran, how would that be World War III? Would China and North Korea jump into the conflict? France?

There was a massive protest in front of the White House Saturday to rally against war with Iran, and there’s video to prove it.

Right now at the White House: A massive crowd rallying against war with Iran. The American people do not want war.

pic.twitter.com/zZEUmUKHP8 — Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) January 4, 2020

OMG! There must be close to 20 of them!!! https://t.co/FWEjeVa7Gx — BayAreaFrau (@bayareahausfrau) January 4, 2020

This will surely, at last, bring this administration to an ignominious end. Stunning and brave. 😢 — spoCAN (@inthescablands) January 4, 2020

Massive….. — Scott Steadman Lucas (@steadman_lucas) January 4, 2020

He called them all "massive"! That's expert level fat-shaming. — Isotopiary Zoetropian (@Moonman13630787) January 4, 2020

"Massive crowd" LOL — Fed Dept of No Sh*t (@NoShitDept) January 4, 2020

"Massive" 😂😂😂😂 — Bryan Blaze (@Gbntly7) January 4, 2020

Massive crowds ain't what they used to be. 🤷‍♂️ — InTheRightColumn (@TheRightColumn) January 4, 2020

Damn, I never realized my New Years Eve party had a massive crowd. I thought it was a small gathering. — Klauss S. (@TheRealKlauss) January 4, 2020

Massive crowd! pic.twitter.com/UddwLIfI9I — Chieftain Ole the Red (@mjolnir59) January 4, 2020

The bathroom line at a Trump rally is ten time bigger than this "massive" protest. This protest would have a hard time filling up a Starbucks — Shiny, Brand New 2020 Choominati (@formeret) January 4, 2020

Massive 😂. There were more people at my high school graduation. — Valerie Principi (@ValeriePrincipi) January 4, 2020

Uhh, that is not "massive." — Reasonably Imponderable Dog (@DogReasonably) January 4, 2020

I’m going to eat a massive salad. pic.twitter.com/re1oxHCkdu — Itsallgood, man (@recoveringlibrl) January 4, 2020

"Massive" means we actually might use the fingers on both hands to count them. — Cornpoppapalooza (@LDreeniatnuom) January 4, 2020

We honestly think Insane Clown Posse’s Million Juggalo March drew more people to Washington.

nice pre-printed signs. Almost like this has been planned for awhile. I wonder who sponsored it — Abe Froman™ (@WerIstDeinPa) January 4, 2020

They are astroturf; the pre-fab signs are a huge tell #DemMediaBorg. — David Morgan (@StarCoreOne02) January 4, 2020

Real “massive.” Wonder where they got those nice professionally made signs so quickly. — Giovanni Sammartino🇮🇹🇺🇸 (@Primo_Levi) January 4, 2020

More Workers World party and Socialism and Liberation party signs. Same old, same old… — dixietoo (@DiXieTwo82) January 4, 2020

That’s the Sunday brunch line at the good pancake place in my neighborhood. — squoosh (@thesquoosh) January 4, 2020

That's like the line to eat at a newly-opened Chick-Fil-A, but yes, that's far too many people protesting over a dead terrorist that killed hundreds of Americans and maimed thousands more. — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) January 4, 2020

These people could care less about the people in Iran yearning for freedom, who CELEBRATE the end of Soleimani. Instead they protest FOR the Iranian regime of terror and oppression, it's women forced to wear hijabs, hanging of gays… — Whotnaught (@whotnaught) January 4, 2020

If you don't count the folks just trying to see what's going on, that's barely a crowd let alone 'massive'. — PetsareNOTdisposable⭐⭐⭐ (@LrElias3) January 4, 2020

There's quite literally always a protest outside the WH, this goes double anytime there's military action or aggression.

🤷🏽‍♂️ — Sandpit Nostep (@rev_entertain) January 4, 2020

Yeah and I'm pretty sure some of the people in the panning are just tourists out sightseeing. — Christi ❤️🇺🇸❤🇺🇸 (@ranchy08) January 4, 2020

Soleimani had a direct hand in killing more people than are at that protest. — The Redneck Doctor (@Rhogart) January 4, 2020

Good point, and true.

There’s a lot of cats that are at home by themselves today! — Satchel11 (@SATCHELBRSL) January 4, 2020

Related: