As if we didn’t need one more reason to kick the United Nations out of its building and turn it into condos, CNN is reporting that UN rapporteur on extra-judicial executions Agnès Callamard has tweeted that the killing of dapper-bearded bodybuilder Qasem Soleimani was “most likely unlawful.”

When the UN’s rapporteur on extra-judicial executions tweets, we listen.

The targeted killings of Qasem Soleimani and Abu mahdi al muhandi most likely violate international law incl human rights law. Lawful justifications for such killings are very narrowly defined and it is hard to imagine how any of these can apply to these killings. #Iraq — Agnes Callamard (@AgnesCallamard) January 3, 2020

Imagine harder.

1) he was operating in Iraq, as a terrorist, attacking US and Iraqi people 2) this makes him an enemy combatant 3) he deserved to die. — random thoughts (@musings_n) January 5, 2020

We can all go home now, this tweet is perfection 💯 — Cory C ن (@Cory_Chiarelli) January 5, 2020

UN “most likely irrelevant”, I say — Dagan Brentley (@Dbrentley) January 5, 2020

Dear UN rep – try again – https://t.co/CVvfPkYC8R — UCFierce (@Poppa_Ghosts) January 5, 2020

Authorized by Congress

Attack against an active enemy combatant who was committing terror against US personnel

Inside a theater the US declared war in (Iraq) Conclusion: lawful — Destructive Chemistry (@DestructiveChem) January 5, 2020

While he was carrying out “lawful” terrorist attacks against US ? — 午睡博导 (@73sleeping) January 5, 2020

The @UN is like a bad relationship. Expensive, naggy and pointless. Time to break up. 🇺🇸 — D. K. USA🇺🇸 (@DeniseK_USA) January 5, 2020

The UN is corrupt and should be dissolved. — Mike (@bigmikeintexas) January 5, 2020

As punishment to @realDonaldTrump the UN should pack up and completely leave the U.S. That will teach him — E. Garland (@MrsG8086) January 5, 2020

Any views on attacking the embassy of a sovereign nation? — Tom Quiggin (@TomTSEC) January 5, 2020

UN has jurisdiction over what? — Sensible Mech Control Laws (@Corduroyalism) January 5, 2020

If the UN disapproves, it can’t be wrong — R.J. Diepenbrock (@rjdiepenbrock) January 5, 2020

We will earnestly await their sternly worded letter of condemnation. — Bill Denbrough (@BDenbrough) January 5, 2020

“UN Rep says” 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Super Elite Liberation Force (@jasonmn) January 5, 2020

The same UN that has China, Cuba, Saudi Arabia and Venezuela in the Human Rights council? — Ben (@benusa567) January 5, 2020

The UN lost all credibility when they added Saudi Arabia to the human rights panel — cDavis (@Random_Dadness) January 5, 2020

The UN has no credibility. — POTTER ON POLITICS (@PotterOnPoltics) January 5, 2020

The UN has no moral high horse upon which to judge America. They can piss off in any general direction. — Mr. Will (@RoscoenOtis) January 5, 2020

Can't wait for the UN to finally step into the Middle-East and actually solve a crisis for once! Just pass another anti-Israeli resolution to fix this, I'm sure! — I'm To Blame (@im2blame4) January 5, 2020

Soleimani being in Iraq was also illegal, and the UN knew about it for like 5 years… — Relapsed Cactus (@relapsedcactus) January 5, 2020

The UN had him under an international travel ban. He was killed in Iraq. He was not supposed to leave Iran. Case closed.https://t.co/KG6Eg6nHHC — Richard Cranium (@richardcranium6) January 5, 2020

CNN praying as hard as they can for a war. Libs upset that not only did we retaliate but no Americans were killed. They are screaming where’s the red line warning? LOL — Sam StClair (@stclair_sam) January 5, 2020

CNN is in mourning — John (@jonnyray45) January 5, 2020

Good thing the United Nations has ZERO power over America or our ability to defend ourselves. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) January 5, 2020

The UN can suck it. — Charles T. -Downtown (@crack_bass) January 5, 2020

The UN. No credibility at all. Was it lawful when Soleimani planned and killed thousands of people, including in his own country? — Mike D (@common_sense601) January 5, 2020

The United Nations is utterly corrupt. They are part of the cabal that wants to destroy America. Predictable response — Politically Stripped ™️ 🇺🇸🗽 (@politstrip) January 5, 2020

Move the UN to Iran. — Hold my Flask (@1MadScientist_) January 5, 2020

