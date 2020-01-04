As if we didn’t need one more reason to kick the United Nations out of its building and turn it into condos, CNN is reporting that UN rapporteur on extra-judicial executions Agnès Callamard has tweeted that the killing of dapper-bearded bodybuilder Qasem Soleimani was “most likely unlawful.”

When the UN’s rapporteur on extra-judicial executions tweets, we listen.

Imagine harder.

