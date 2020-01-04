We can’t confirm this happened yesterday, but the PBS News Hour bug down in the bottom-left corner certainly lends some credibility that this wasn’t taken out of context by one of Joe Biden’s rivals. Even if it is just a little bit of hair-sniffing, he came out with that video promising that he’d learned his lesson about personal space, remember?

Social norms are changing. I understand that, and I’ve heard what these women are saying. Politics to me has always been about making connections, but I will be more mindful about respecting personal space in the future. That’s my responsibility and I will meet it. pic.twitter.com/Ya2mf5ODts — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 3, 2019

Guess that didn’t apply to kids, though. Biden sure does love the young girls.

Biden smells the hair of another 5 year-old girl yesterday as he tells her a secret. pic.twitter.com/hy52G4f8Hz — ᏔმƦ𝔢ჳ💤 (@mooncult) January 5, 2020

Biden on the campaign trail…… pic.twitter.com/CTdXuX5Puo — Mike (@BadKarma5555) January 5, 2020

Somebody needs to put a shock collar on Biden. — Angry Electrician (@AngryElectricn) January 5, 2020

Yet I'm supposed to believe that he's beating Trump by 15 points? — Jake Dylans (@JakeDylans) January 5, 2020

What is it with this guy and kids? — Dominic DiMatteo (@DominicDimatte1) January 5, 2020

Bad touch Biden is at it again — Lee (@lee_bail83) January 5, 2020

Sweet Jesus. This guy is so sick — aunt betty⭐️⭐️⭐️🇺🇸 (@auntbetty10) January 5, 2020

There is something seriously wrong with this guy. pic.twitter.com/Cnh1xF7SzR — Guns&Sandwitches (@GunsnSandwitchs) January 5, 2020

How is someone this old this bad at reading social cues? — Lisa – 🧠 Conservationist (@Lisa_from_SoCal) January 5, 2020

So weird. Can’t really help himself. — Bookworm (@ludwighayek) January 5, 2020

Will somebody please stop him?! 🙈 #CreepyJoe — EllieMae (@EllieMaClampet) January 5, 2020

So creepy… Seriously, the guy has issues. Why would anyone let their child be near him??? #Biden — FitnessMamma (@FitnessMamma) January 5, 2020

That child is most definitely saying her space has been invaded. Pisses me off that her Dad can't figure that out. — JennyK (@JennyfromtheLaf) January 5, 2020

Gawd he's a freak. — NeverTrumpersAreScum (@06vstar) January 5, 2020

Keep your finger and mouth AWAY from children, Biden the creeper. — Ljs Mccully (@LjsMccully) January 5, 2020

Sniffing little girls hair is his crack. — M Mangoz (@MMangoz) January 5, 2020

He's like a bloodhound with that nose around little girls hair. It's a beeline just to cram in there and take a giant sniff. Unreal. — UnderstandablyBaffled (@BoomerApproved) January 5, 2020

He really is a creep. I literally cringed when I saw him poking her — Timbo (@Tim4DTrump) January 5, 2020

Girl gave him the hand, too but he kept on. SMFH pic.twitter.com/CbKuIsJk7V — GumShoeshi (@Shoeshi13) January 5, 2020

His aide in this photo looks like shes gonna lose it. pic.twitter.com/aBrQ4Q1BVn — Laura Coomer (@TryCrying) January 5, 2020

She was obviously uncomfortable — mlgr6572 (@ray2272) January 5, 2020

Poor thing keeps trying to move away from him — Vampy (@SolutionToDoom) January 5, 2020

So he'll change "No Malarkey" but not this behavior? The man simply cannot control himself. — Steven Brule (@bruleoncool) January 5, 2020

I’m stunned that after all the flak he he’s gotten for this kind of thing that he still can’t control himself, and why is the father forcing the child to stay there when she’s clearly pulling away from the old creep. — Tina (@Tina46914408) January 5, 2020

This guy is just weird. — Thomas (@thomas_mexico) January 5, 2020

Uncle Touch Too Much — Couch Potato . (@Mark_Ly0ns) January 5, 2020

Somebody call the police, FBI, somebody pic.twitter.com/SqyNl69HKV — Perellis Maine (@twelvenot12) January 5, 2020

Little girls should carry pepper spray around Joe Biden. He definitely has a touchy feely problem. — lildog73 (@lildog73) January 5, 2020

Genuinely creepy — Gia (@tweaker88) January 5, 2020

Didn’t Hunter just give him a new grandchild to harass whenever he wants?

This idiot can’t read body language for anything. These women and small girls clearly don’t want him in their bubble but he does it anyway. These fathers and husbands of these women are ball-less sacks of shit. If @JoeBiden was a Republican, he’d be in prison. — Vic Crown (@VicCrown10) January 5, 2020

So now he tells them a “secret “ so he has an excuse to get that old liver spotted nose into their hair for a sniff. 😠 — Richard Hussey (@richhussey1) January 5, 2020

Maybe it’s no big deal. Maybe it’s just an old man set in his ways. But how hard is it not to sniff someone’s hair?

